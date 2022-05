As the first Black fraternity, it’s only right that Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. get a monument in its honor at the organization’s birthplace. On Thursday, Cornell University announced the fraternity had acquired two properties in Ithaca, New York, one of which is its birthplace. Located at 411 E. State St, it’s where seven Black Cornell students first assembled to found the nation’s first Black Greek-lettered organization, Alpha Phi Alpha, in 1906.

