Laredo, TX

High school baseball teams ready for playoffs

By Garrett Kroeger
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago
Marco Villanueva and the Alexander Bulldogs will face San Antonio Taft in the first round of the state playoffs. (Danny Zaragoza, Freelance Photographer / Danny Zaragoza | Laredo Morning Times)

Laredo high school baseball programs now have their respective playoff matchups set for later this week.

Alexander, Martin, Nixon, St. Augustine and United all made the postseason in their respective classifications. And each of them will open their first-round playoff matchups this week.

Alexander won District 30-6A outright after it beat United last week. With the victory, it will now face San Antonio Taft in the first round.

The Bulldogs will face the Raiders in a best-of-three series starting Friday in a 7 p.m. contest at Uni-Trade Stadium. The second game of the series will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Northside Field 1 in San Antonio. Game 3 will be played 30 minutes after Game 2, if needed.

Taft finished fourth in District 29-6A as it went 10-6 in league action.

The Raiders possess some firepower at the plate as they have eight players batting above .230 this season. David Willet leads the way as he is hitting .379 on the year. They also have eight players who have driven at least eight runs, again Willet leading the way with 20.

Taft possesses solid pitching, too. It has four hurlers with an ERA under 4.00. Cristian Avitia leads the way with a 2.57 ERA as he has made 12 appearances this season. Jayden Moya has the best record out of any of the Raiders’ pitchers - 6-2 - as he has a 3.05 ERA on the year.

With the loss to Alexander last week, United finished with the No. 3 seed in District 30-6A. And with that, the Longhorns will face San Antonio O’Connor in the first round of the playoffs.

Game 1 of the best-of-three series will be played at 4:45 p.m. at Northside Stadium in San Antonio on Friday. Game 2 will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Uni-Trade Stadium with Game 3 set for 30 minutes after the second matchup, if needed.

O’Connor has some big-time hitters as it has eight players batting above .300. Dillon Lope leads the Panthers with a .479 batting average as he has 10 doubles on the year. Lopez also leads the team with 15 RBIs. Cross Valdez, who is batting .389, follows with 14 RBIs on the year.

Valdez is also a solid pitcher for O’Connor as he has a 1.65 ERA. He isn’t the only Panther hurler this season with an ERA under 2.00 as Quinten Estrada has a 1.64 ERA.

Nixon will make its first playoff appearance since 2005 as it finished fourth in District 30-6A. And in its return to the postseason, it will play San Antonio Stevens in the first round.

Game 1 of the best-of-three series will be a 7:30 p.m. matchup Friday at the Northside ISD complex in San Antonio. Game 2 will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Field with Game 3 set for 30 minutes after the second game, if needed.

Stevens will be a tough matchup for the Mustangs as it went a perfect 16-0 to win District 29-6A.

The Falcons have 11 players batting above .300 this season, with a handful of them driving in a lot of runs. Jose Becerra, Gabriel Cook, Jordan Owns, Kevin Brashears and Isaac Lopez have all driven in more than 15 runs with 25, 21, 20, 16 and 16 RBIs, respectively.

Stevens also possesses some strong pitching. Cook leads the way for the Falcons as he is 11-0 on the year. He also has a 0.42 ERA. Becerra and Matthew Sanchez are Stevens’ other top two pitchers as they are 5-1 and 2-1 on the season.

Martin snuck into the playoffs after it beat Rio Grande City in a play-in game last week to clinch the No. 4 seed in District 30-5A. With that, it will now face Corpus Christi Ray in the first round.

Game 1 of the best-of-three series will be a 6 p.m. matchup at Veterans Field on Friday. Game 2 will be at Cabaniss Field in Corpus Christi on Saturday with Game 3 set for 30 minutes after, if needed.

Ray dominated its district, going a perfect 16-0 in league play.

The Texans are led by James Bell, Mikey Everett and Lucas Tinajero offensively as they have driven in 21, 19 and 19 runs, respectively. They are also hitting .295, .266 and .429, respectively.

Ray has a solid pitching staff as it has seven hurlers with an ERA of 3.00 or less. And five of those pitchers are undefeated on the year, according to MaxPreps.

St. Augustine will face Lutheran South in a 6 p.m., single-elimination matchup Thursday in San Antonio.

Lutheran South finished second in its respective district. In the games reported to MaxPreps, the Pioneers have dominated their opponents in their wins, winning mostly by three or more runs.

garrett.kroeger@lmtonline.com

Laredo Morning Times

St. Augustine's Efram Melendez repeats as state champion

St. Augustine's Efram Melendez defended his TAPPS pole vault state title in Waco by clearing 15-feet on Friday. Melendez won the state championship last year clearing 13-feet-6, but was able to eclipse that number this time around with a better day. The senior has cleared better than 15 feet in the past, but to hit 15 at a state meet allowed him to defend his state title which was one of his goals at the beginning of the year. This comes days after Melendez committed to the University of Clemson to continue to compete in the pole...
SPORTS
Defense wins championships

Defense wins championships

Alexander is confident in its playoff chances. And for a different reason than one might think. When one looks at the Bulldogs' regular-season success, they might think offense was the primary reason. Hitters No. 1-9 can easily get on base, drive in runs or hit for power. None of Alexander's regular starters are easy outs. However, to the Bulldogs, offense isn't the reason why they have been successful this year. "We can take it as far as we want," Alexander senior Rocco Garza-Gongora said. "We have a good group of guys. I believe we can take it as...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Control the run

Control the run

United's AJ Sanchez prides himself on controlling the running game. "I just try to stop them because I don't like when they steal bases," the sophomore said after practice Tuesday afternoon. Sanchez has been one of the most effective pitchers in District 30-6A this season in keeping opponents' running games under wraps. While that means he keeps opponents from stealing bases, he often stops them from doing so even before they have tried. In nine district appearances this season (five starts), Sanchez picked off six runners. He allowed only two stolen bases. A big reason for...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Nixon confident heading into its first playoff matchup in nearly two decades

This week is uncharted territory for the Nixon Mustangs. For the first time since 2005, Nixon is playoff bound as it finished fourth in District 30-6A this season. No one on this year's roster has ever participated in postseason play. However, while this is the first time the Mustangs are preparing for the playoffs in two decades, they are approaching their upcoming best-of-three series against San Antonio Stevens like all the other matchups they have gotten ready for this year. "It's pretty exciting to have an extra week - hopefully we will have more," Nixon head coach Eddie...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Baseball Roundup: Alexander wins; errors hinder Martin in playoff opener

San Antonio Taft decided to intentionally walk Marco Villanueva to load the bases with two outs in the fifth inning for Alexander's Josh Torres. He took that personally. "I was offended," he said. "And I went up there thinking curveball because that was all he was throwing. "He started off 60 percent curveball so I went up there thinking curveball." Torres took a huge hack at the first pitch - indeed a curveball - and laced a line drive into left-center field scoring Jeremy Gabrillo and Rocco Garza-Gongora to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead. ...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
