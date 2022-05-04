Nixon moves spring game to May 11

Raymundo Gonzalez and the Nixon Mustangs will play their spring game May 11. (Danny Zaragoza, Asst. Chief Photographer / Danny Zaragoza | Laredo Morning Times)

The Nixon Mustangs have moved their spring game to Wednesday, May 11.

Nixon got its spring ball started late due to the fact their helmets wasn’t there on time, so they ultimately moved the date back.

“We had the helmet issue so we couldn’t start until a little bit later,” head coach Benny Cabello said. “Then STARR came in and we wanted our kids to do well in the classroom so we had to push back a few days.”

Texas high school football programs are only allowed 18 days of practice within a certain amount of time during spring ball and this will not result in Nixon getting more practices.

It will be less in fact.

“We’re only practicing 17 actually,” Cabello said.

This is Cabello’s first year at the helm of the Nixon program and he wanted to do all he could to get the best work out of his athletes. Pushing back the spring game allowed him to do that.

When he last spoke about spring ball was going he was optimistic about the results, but said the team has some ways to go.

He has been pleased with the progress made since that point.

“We tell the kids all the time, you’ve got to trust the process,” he said. “It’s baby steps offensively, we want to establish the run out of the spread and the O-Line’s clicking.

“We’re getting our combo blocks, we’re stepping in the right direction, which again, is a process and the kids understand that. They understand that before I can get to the Mike linebacker, I’ve got to step to my gap, so the machine is moving. It’s all about the process.”

Cabello was very pleased with where his defense was recently and that opinion has not changed in subsequent weeks.

“We’re flying,” he said. “The defense looks good. At times we’ll be able to score on our defense, but we want to play sound defensive ball. We’re going to be an attacking defense. We also have a process on our defense. We want to be sound gap-oriented players.”

The Nixon head coach is just read to see the spring game and the players compete with each other in a game that somewhat matters — for bragging rights at least.

“I think we’re all excited,” he said. “We’re a little beat up, we’re going both ways, they’re getting lots of reps, getting reps on offense, getting reps on defense, so we’ll taper off, as a matter of fact, starting (Wednesday). Taper off with some sessions and practice, lay off each other a little bit and it’s on in the spring game.”

