Laredo, TX

Alexander excited for spring game

By Garrett Kroeger
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20M8So_0fSrFGBc00
In this file photo, United South High School’s Alfonso Ferreyro rushes Alexander High School quarterback Jay Santos as Alonzo Moreno tries to slow down Ferreyro Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the UISD Student Activity Complex. Moreno was the No. 1 pick by the Navy team for Alexander’s spring game Wednesday. (Danny Zaragoza, Staff Photographer / Laredo Morning Times)

Alexander head football coach Edwin Garcia was shocked by the result. He for sure thought quarterback Javi Jimenez, running back Gael Rodriguez, or one of the Bulldogs’ returning impact defensive players would go No. 1 and 2 in the team’s spring game draft last week. But to his surprise - and pleasure - the first two picks were offensive linemen.

With the No. 1 pick, the Gold team selected Jose Gonzalez while the Navy team grabbed Alonzo Moreno with the No. 2 pick. The two respective linemen will lead their teams in Wednesday’s spring game at Krueger Field - kickoff slated for 7 p.m.

“I guess (both teams) wanted protection,” Garcia said. “I was hoping this would happen.”

Garcia’s assistants selecting Gonzalez and Moreno with the top-two picks shows the growth each offensive lineman had this spring in the coach’s eyes. Moreno is the only returner from last year’s squad while Gonzalez is a newcomer.

According to Garcia, both linemen had solid springs. He also felt like the offensive line as a whole “grew up a bunch.” And with the type of offensive system the Bulldogs employ, which is a little run heavy, they will need the offensive line to be leaders this upcoming season.

Now, Alexander could have done the typical No. 1 offense against No. 1 defense and No. 2 offense and No. 2 defense sort of spring game. However, it felt having position coaches - Garcia and his coordinators will not be in charge of the respective teams Wednesday - would create for a more competitive matchup.

“We wanted to do that just because we wanted to even out the teams,” Garcia said. “We wanted to put some kids in leadership roles that they are not used to. We want to see what they can do in those leadership roles in that environment when they don’t have their best guy next to them. And also give an opportunity to the younger guys to step up and see what they can do against better caliber players.”

Spring practices went up and down for both sides of the ball, according to Garcia. Some days the offense would be better than the defense and vice versa.

“I wanted them to come out and compete to win in every battle,” Garcia said of his team’s mentality for spring practice. “I want them to care about being up on top and winning.”

Garcia expects an entertaining, competitive come Wednesday. He hopes to give Alexander fans a taste of what to anticipate from the Bulldogs come late this fall.

While spring games are usually played to see which players have made strides this offseason, for some of the Alexander coaches, it’s much more than that. The coaches have a bet between each other when it comes to the final outcome of Wednesday’s game.

“There might be a cookout on the line,” Garcia said.

garrett.kroeger@

lmtonline.com

Laredo Morning Times

Control the run

United's AJ Sanchez prides himself on controlling the running game. "I just try to stop them because I don't like when they steal bases," the sophomore said after practice Tuesday afternoon. Sanchez has been one of the most effective pitchers in District 30-6A this season in keeping opponents' running games under wraps. While that means he keeps opponents from stealing bases, he often stops them from doing so even before they have tried. In nine district appearances this season (five starts), Sanchez picked off six runners. He allowed only two stolen bases. A big reason for...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Defense wins championships

Alexander is confident in its playoff chances. And for a different reason than one might think. When one looks at the Bulldogs' regular-season success, they might think offense was the primary reason. Hitters No. 1-9 can easily get on base, drive in runs or hit for power. None of Alexander's regular starters are easy outs. However, to the Bulldogs, offense isn't the reason why they have been successful this year. "We can take it as far as we want," Alexander senior Rocco Garza-Gongora said. "We have a good group of guys. I believe we can take it as...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Martin playing with confidence heading into postseason

Martin is going to have to pull out all the stops this weekend. The Tigers are facing off with the No. 2 team in the state in Class 5A, according to txhighschoolbaseball.com, in Corpus Christi Ray which carries with it a 28-3 record coming into the three-game series which starts Friday. There's no way around it, this is a tough matchup, but one head coach TJ Tijerina isn't backing down from. "Even though we're getting Ray - and I'm good friends with Coach (Orlando) Ruiz from Ray, we know each other, he's from Eagle Pass actually, so...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Baseball Roundup: Alexander wins; errors hinder Martin in playoff opener

San Antonio Taft decided to intentionally walk Marco Villanueva to load the bases with two outs in the fifth inning for Alexander's Josh Torres. He took that personally. "I was offended," he said. "And I went up there thinking curveball because that was all he was throwing. "He started off 60 percent curveball so I went up there thinking curveball." Torres took a huge hack at the first pitch - indeed a curveball - and laced a line drive into left-center field scoring Jeremy Gabrillo and Rocco Garza-Gongora to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead. ...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

St. Augustine's Efram Melendez repeats as state champion

St. Augustine's Efram Melendez defended his TAPPS pole vault state title in Waco by clearing 15-feet on Friday. Melendez won the state championship last year clearing 13-feet-6, but was able to eclipse that number this time around with a better day. The senior has cleared better than 15 feet in the past, but to hit 15 at a state meet allowed him to defend his state title which was one of his goals at the beginning of the year. This comes days after Melendez committed to the University of Clemson to continue to compete in the pole...
SPORTS
College Football News

College Football Win Total Projections For All 131 Teams: Spring Version

What are the college football win total projections – the spring version – for all 131 teams? Where should the lines be set?. CFN College Football Win Total Projections: Spring 2022. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews. Where should the college football win totals be set?. It’s just after spring football...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Laredo Morning Times

Nixon confident heading into its first playoff matchup in nearly two decades

This week is uncharted territory for the Nixon Mustangs. For the first time since 2005, Nixon is playoff bound as it finished fourth in District 30-6A this season. No one on this year's roster has ever participated in postseason play. However, while this is the first time the Mustangs are preparing for the playoffs in two decades, they are approaching their upcoming best-of-three series against San Antonio Stevens like all the other matchups they have gotten ready for this year. "It's pretty exciting to have an extra week - hopefully we will have more," Nixon head coach Eddie...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
ABOUT

The Laredo Morning Times, founded in 1881, is one of the oldest newspapers in Texas. It's site, LMTonline, features local, state, national and international news.

 https://www.lmtonline.com/

