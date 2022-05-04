ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte County, MO

Homicide suspect shot, killed in Platte County neighborhood

By Ivan Foley
 3 days ago

In New Bedford Falls subdivision south of Platte City. An armed homicide suspect from Kansas City, Kan. was shot and killed by Kansas City police and Missouri State Highway Patrol officers in a Platte County subdivision late Tuesday night. The shooting occurred about 10:50 p.m. behind some homes in...

