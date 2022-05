GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - NCAA Beach Volleyball is back in Gulf Shores this year and once again open to spectators. The best collegiate teams from around the country began competition Wednesday, May 4, 2022 and Sunday, a National Champion will be crowned. The tournament has been in Gulf Shores since it began in 2016 but Fox 10 News has learned the tournament will soon be moving to the west coast.

GULF SHORES, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO