Freeport police make arrest in fatal February shooting

By WIFR Newsroom
WIFR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Police in Freeport have arrested a Monroe, Wisconsin man nearly three months after a shooting killed a 24-year-old man. Christopher Scott, 20, faces murder and gun charges in connection with...

#Shooting#Freeport#Police#Wisconsin#Gang Related#Violent Crime#Wifr
