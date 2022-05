BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Belmont County commissioners are recognizing those who do great work in the field. “It’s an issue that I think, now more than ever, is coming to the forefront,” Commissioner Josh Meyer said. “People feel more comfortable talking about it and dealing with it. The mind is a part of the body. You got to take care of it.”

BELMONT COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO