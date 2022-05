MOSES LAKE - A C-32A — the military version of the Boeing 757 — with the tail number 80001 taking off from the Grant County International Airport during a series of touch-and-go take-off and landings Monday afternoon. The plane is one of four C-32As used as Air Force Two to transport the Vice President, First Lady and Secretary of State. Officials with the Port of Moses Lake would not comment on the plane’s presence in Moses Lake.

