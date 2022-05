The city of Fresno has settled a wrongful termination claim alleging discrimination made by its longtime city clerk. Last June, the Fresno City Council fired Yvonne Spence on a 4-3 vote. Spence, who is Black, served as the clerk for nine years, from 2012 to her 2021 dismissal. Per the city charter, the city clerk and city attorney are controlled by the city council. All other department heads report to the city manager.

