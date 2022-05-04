ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland City, TN

Two dead after boat capsizes in West Tennessee

By Lexi O'Haver
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pz5D1_0fSrCpok00

CUMBERLAND CITY, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Two people died early Tuesday after a boat on the Cumberland River in West Tennessee capsized, the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said.

TWRA officers responded to a call regarding a capsized boat on Tuesday, May 3 around 2:30 a.m. The boat was near the upper end of the Cumberland City Island Island near river mile 104.

Red Stag Fulfillment to create 3,500 new jobs in Sweetwater

Michael W. Mabes, 47, and Cynthia M. Taylor, 43, were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither were wearing lifejackets at the time of the accident, the TWRA said.

There have been eight reported boating fatalities in Tennessee waters this year.

Black bear brawl in Gatlinburg captured on video

Stewart County Sheriff’s Department, Stewart County Fire Rescue, Stewart County EMS and the Cumberland City Police Department were all on the scene. The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Sweetwater, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Cumberland City, TN
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WAFF

Casey White, Vicky White’s getaway car found in Tennessee

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - The 2007 Ford Edge that authorities believe Vicky White and Casey White were driving has been found in Tennessee. According to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, the car was found east of I-65 near Spring Hill. U.S. Marshals investigators in Williamson County, Tennessee confirmed a...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Passenger killed by flying tire on I 75

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga investigators report a passenger was killed in a wreck on I 75 this morning. It happened just before noon near Volkswagen Drive. Traffic investigators say a Chevy was pulling a trailer heading north. A wheel came off from the trailer and bounced across the concrete...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Tennessee#Boating#Capsized#River Mile#Accident#Twra
WREG

‘I’m in a tornado!’: Arkansas farmer catches viral video of storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An Arkansas farmer’s video of a damaging storm rolling into the area Saturday night has gone viral, not just because of the images, but his reaction. The 14 seconds of heart-pounding video captured the moments and urgency of Casey Skarda, briefly trapped in his truck, spotting a possible tornado. “Oh my God, I’m […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KWTX

Neighbors rattled after large party at Tennessee home

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A huge party at an Airbnb has shaken up people in a Robertson County neighborhood after they said it got out of hand. Neighbors saw hundreds of people at a pool partying at an Airbnb in White House until a fight broke out and someone shot off a gun.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Deputies recover body found in the Wolf River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A body has been recovered from the Wolf River on Wednesday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. According to the SCSO, they presume it to be the victim in Sunday’s drowning incident, pending verification. Family confirmed search and rescue teams are looking for 26-year-old Margarito Cruz Martinez. The sheriff’s office received […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WAFF

Casey White also facing charges in Tennessee

The Tuscaloosa man was found guilty of murder on May 5. Limestone County investigators take another look at 2008 death. The playground is now handicap accessible and received new mulch, improved drainage, a new gazebo, and new pieces of playground equipment. Deadly stabbing in Tuscumbia. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WREG

FedEx employee killed at facility in Olive Branch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An employee was killed during an accident at the FedEx Ground facility in Olive Branch Sunday morning. Police responded at the facility located on 7480 Nail Road around 5 a.m. where they located a unresponsive man caught in between a conveyor belt and a conveyor belt motor. Officers said the conveyor folded […]
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WATE

WATE

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy