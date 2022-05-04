ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Walgreens names 3 senior execs

By Katie Adams
beckershospitalreview.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalgreens on May 4 appointed three key executives to its retail products and customer leadership team. Linh Peters was named senior vice president and chief marketing officer, according to a news release. She joins Walgreens from Calvin...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Hanesbrands Hires Adidas Exec to Lead Global Activewear at Champion

Click here to read the full article. Hanesbrands has tapped Vanessa LeFebvre as its new president of global activewear. LeFebvre joins the apparel brands company after serving for two years as Adidas’ SVP of commercial, where she oversaw the athletic brand’s wholesale, team sport, retail, e-commerce and key cities divisions. In her new role, LeFebvre will focus on innovation within key markets and new channels for the global Champion brand. As previously outlined in the company’s “Full Potential” plan rolled out last May, Hanesbrands is aiming to have Champion grow to a $3.2 billion brand by 2024. Overall, Hanesbrands wants to grow...
BUSINESS
Cadrene Heslop

Big Department Chain Down To Only 3 Stores

Over the last decade, many iconic American businesses have closed. During the pandemic, reports by USA Today said thirty firms shut down operations. The global disruption affected most industries. Some niches include retail, hospitality, dining, and real estate. Some of the closes were temporary and others permanent. The lockdowns occurred to well-established brands and businesses closely associated with surrounding communities. (source)
AVENEL, NJ
Joel Eisenberg

Is Walmart Closing More Stores in 2022?

The retail giant recently announced another unexpected permanent closure due to under-performance. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, SBXL.com, Google.com, The Wall Street Journal, Walmart.com, and Patch.com.
Sourcing Journal

Walmart, Kmart Close Doors as Dollar Stores Expand: Week Ahead

Click here to read the full article. Walmart and Kmart are shutting stores while dollar stores are adding locations, signaling what might lie ahead for the American economy. Walmart Walmart will exit a few stores on April 22, and The Marketplace at Factoria’s store closure in the Bellevue, Wash. area will terminate 147 jobs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, filing. Stores in Louisville, Ky. and Greater Cincinnati are also set to close on Earth Day. Walmart declined to comment on the closures and any other store exits this year. It routinely closes select underperforming stores each year. One...
BELLEVUE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
Joel Eisenberg

Supermarket Chains Closing Stores in 2022

Major U.S. supermarket chains have announced permanent closures for the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, WBTW News 13, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Zappos Hires Its First Chief Marketing Officer + More News

Click here to read the full article. Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. April 22, 2022: Zappos.com has named its first chief marketing officer in the company’s 23-year history. Ginny McCormick joined the e-commerce giant this week and brings extensive marketing experience in the toy industry. According to her LinkedIn profile, she most recently was marketing director of Worldwide Access Point at Amazon, but previously held leadership positions at Hasbro and Mattel. In her new role, Zappos...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Can Buying Kohl's Help J.C. Penney Make a Comeback?

In its heady days, the 120-year-old department store chain J.C. Penney used to be the go-to place for consumers looking for low-cost drapes, mattresses, and tableware, as well as work and leisure clothing. The Plano, Texas, retailer served the price conscious consumer part of America's middle class families. Over the...
PLANO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Target#Ulta Beauty#Deloitte Consulting#American Express#Sam S Club
TheStreet

Expect a More Personalized Target Experience Very Soon

Big box retailer Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report has had many wins under the leadership of Chief Executive Brian Cornell, who joined the company in July 2014 when Target was dealing with a financial crisis. Over the years, the former PepsiCo (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report and...
RETAIL
beckershospitalreview.com

Executive Moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since April 29:. 1. Bryan Cross, PharmD, was named COO of Midland-based MyMichigan Health. 2. Joyce Newmyer was selected as chief people officer of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health. 3. Connie Martin was named president and...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Starbucks
beckershospitalreview.com

Walgreens to pay $683M to settle Florida opioid suit

Walgreens has agreed to pay Florida $683 million to resolve all claims related to the "distribution and dispensing of prescription opioid medications." The suit alleged Walgreens dispensed more than 4.3 billion total opioid pills in Florida from May 2006 to June 2021 and that more than half of them showed indicators of fraud or addiction that the company should have noticed and addressed, according to NBC Miami.
FLORIDA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Private Affair: Walmart, JCPenney and More Put Money on Exclusive Brands

Click here to read the full article. With inflation on the rise, private labels are having a moment as consumers look for value fashion to get the most bang for their buck. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Lands HGTV Stars for New Outdoor Decor LineShuffle Board: C-Suite Moves at Tapestry, Hudson's Bay, Ortholite, CommentSoldSpense, Cable & Gauge Owner AcquiredBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
beckershospitalreview.com

Teladoc in the news: 5 recent updates

From its $6.6 billion impairment charge for its Livongo acquisition to inking a deal with Amazon Alexa, here are five of the most recent healthcare moves from Teladoc as reported by Becker's:. Teladoc partnered with Amazon Alexa to launch voice-activated, virtual medical care on supported Echo devices. To get connected,...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

CVS reports 1.5M community health visits in Q1: 6 things to know

CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch discussed the company's expansion at a May 4 earnings call, revealing it is continuing to push into primary care and improve its digital offerings. The pharmacy is advancing its primacy care focus, stating that in the first quarter of 2022 it saw 1.5 million in-person or virtual visits to its community health clinics, up 35 percent from the same time in 2021.
HEALTH
Fast Company

Buy now, pay later services are retailers’ next great hope

The fashion retailer Express, a mall-culture staple, is on a mission to transform itself for the digital era. It manages a flock of social-selling influencers and is using data to personalize the experience of browsing its hot-pink crop tops and sequined statement blazers. The finishing touch on this brand makeover? A partnership with the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Klarna to cobrand digital ads and offer Klarna’s “Pay in 4” product—which splits shopping-spree expenditures into four interest-free biweekly payments at checkout. “We want to give customers with a certain perception of us an opportunity to change that perception,” says Brian Seewald, SVP of e-commerce at Express. “We’re taking the risk out of a purchase with BNPL,” he says, adding that Express customers who opt to use Klarna have a higher average-order value.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy