ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

TVB Survey Finds that TV Most Effective Way to Get Out the Vote

By George Winslow
tvtechnology.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK—In the run-up to the midterm elections, a new TVB study on media usage by voters in battleground states found that TV has the largest reach (76%), with broadcast leading the way at 74%. TV’s status as having the largest reach was true for all breakouts, including...

www.tvtechnology.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
CNET

10 Tips to Cut Your Streaming Services Budget

With inflation driving up the prices for food and other necessities, people are looking to make cutbacks in their household budgets. Where does that leave entertainment? Sure, you can ditch cable to save money. But not when you turn around and subscribe to Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Paramount Plus,Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, YouTube TV and other popular streaming services. Before long you can find yourself paying as much as you were for cable alone, if not more.
TV & VIDEOS
hackernoon.com

Web3 Content Marketing Trends: Community, Autonomy, Semantic Web and Creators

The term ‘Web3’ is getting thrown around a lot these days. It’s time we remove it from our ‘jargon dictionary,’ understand its meaning and realize the impact it will have on Content Marketing. Web3 refers to a decentralized online ecosystem that is not controlled by some supreme authorities like present-day Google, Facebook, Amazon, etc. The decision-making process will lie in the hands of the users instead of a handful of influential people. A blockchain is a digital, shared ledger that records every transaction of a network within blocks.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Winslow
The Guardian

UK watchdog will have power to impose huge fines on big tech firms

A new tech watchdog will be given the power to impose multibillion-pound fines on major firms such as Google and Facebook if they breach rules designed to protect consumers and businesses. The Digital Markets Unit (DMU) will protect small businesses from predatory practices and will give consumers greater control over...
ECONOMY
BBC

UK government sets out plans to rein in Big Tech

Large tech companies such as Google and Facebook will have to abide by new competition rules in the UK or risk facing huge fines, the government said. The new Digital Markets Unit (DMU) will be given powers to clamp down on "predatory practices" of some firms. The regulator will also...
ECONOMY
BBC

Africa's digital business: The women swapping shops for smartphones

The BBC profiles three African women - a former shop owner, a teacher and a taxi driver - who have boosted their income since they embraced digital platforms. The coronavirus pandemic forced many people to rethink how they earn a living. Independent research group Caribou Digital has found that women...
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tvb#Tv News#Radio#Television#Get Out The Vote#African Americans#Hispanics
TechCrunch

UK’s Big Tech regulator ‘to boost switching, cut killer acquisitions’

However the government still hasn’t confirmed exactly when it expects to legislate to empower the Digital Markets Unit (DMU) — saying only that it will introduce legislation to put it on a statutory footing “in due course.”. Responding late yesterday to a consultation on a new “pro-competition...
ECONOMY
Refinery29

Small Businesses Are Thriving On Social Media & That’s Making People Mad

In February, a small business that specialises in scented lip glosses and scrubs went viral on TikTok for an audio clip that began, "I live in a country where if you put Gorilla Glue in your hair, you get millions of views, but if you work hard on a small business, you barely get a thousand views." The original video — and its creator's subsequent apology — are no longer up. But, if you look through the hundreds of videos under that audio, you could imagine what the original looked like: an acrylic-nailed hand pumping some scented hand-sanitiser, sparkling lip glosses being fetched from vats containing hundreds of others, colourful sachet gift bags stuffed with paper confetti, stickers, and a hand-written thank you card; throw in a free scrunchie to the pile, then stuff it all into a shiny shipping envelope, and you've got yourself the epitome of TikTok's small business community. As the videos all kindly ask, #supportsmallbusinesses. But what does it really mean?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
protocol.com

Cameo lays off close to 90, including senior executives

Cameo, the celebrity video greetings startup, laid off 87 of staffers Wednesday, a move that CEO Steven Galanis described as “right-sizing.” The layoffs also affected some of Cameo’s most senior executives, Protocol has learned. Leadership departures included Cameo CTO Rob Post, top marketing executive Emily Boschwitz, CPO Nundu Janakiram and Chief People Officer Melanie Steinbach, according to a source close to the company.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Elections
@growwithco

Every Small Business Should Monitor

Review these metrics and reports each month to measure the financial health and long-term outlook of your small business. Especially when just starting out, small business owners need to keep a close eye on the financial health of their venture. Mature companies may decide to monitor financial and marketing reports quarterly. But for small businesses, monthly reporting is often a more useful way to measure success.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy