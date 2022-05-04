TVB Survey Finds that TV Most Effective Way to Get Out the Vote

In February, a small business that specialises in scented lip glosses and scrubs went viral on TikTok for an audio clip that began, "I live in a country where if you put Gorilla Glue in your hair, you get millions of views, but if you work hard on a small business, you barely get a thousand views." The original video — and its creator's subsequent apology — are no longer up. But, if you look through the hundreds of videos under that audio, you could imagine what the original looked like: an acrylic-nailed hand pumping some scented hand-sanitiser, sparkling lip glosses being fetched from vats containing hundreds of others, colourful sachet gift bags stuffed with paper confetti, stickers, and a hand-written thank you card; throw in a free scrunchie to the pile, then stuff it all into a shiny shipping envelope, and you've got yourself the epitome of TikTok's small business community. As the videos all kindly ask, #supportsmallbusinesses. But what does it really mean?

