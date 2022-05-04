FROM THE PUBLISHER | The Force

Today is May 4, which to folks of a certain disposition has some significance. I am one of those folks.

It’s known as Star Wars Day, since May the Fourth is a lisped version of the mantra of the Jedi, “May the Force be with you.” The Jedi are the interstellar knights, the good guys, in the Star Wars universe.

I could keep going here, but I’ll quickly get out of my depth, and if you don’t care about Star Wars, you’ll quit reading. No worries. You don’t have to know much. This is not a column about the wonders of Boba Fett.

I saw the first Star Wars in 1977 at the Wareham Theater downtown, a magic experience. The latest one (I think) I streamed at home, so I think you conclude it got its hooks in me. In between I saw more at the theaters, bought some VHS tapes and several DVD collections.

The original Star Wars trilogy is, in many ways, a re-telling of a version of Biblical themes, with good and evil, salvation and forgiveness, rebirth, and fathers and sons.

In some ways, I’ve been drawn to the philosophy of The Force more strongly than I have to established religions. Something about the notion that good and evil exist inside all of us, and that the choices we make are about navigating between them, resonates deeply. The Force is something external, like God, but it’s also shown throughout the movies as something that’s inside all of us. Some people are more gifted at tapping into it — “the force is strong in this one” — but that doesn’t mean you have to be a Jedi to feel it.

It’s more of an Eastern philosophy than a Western one. It’s chi or karma, something closer to Buddhism than anything else.

It’s not that the movies have intended to promote those philosophies or create an alternative religion. They are intended to draw audiences and make money by telling compelling stories. But I believe part of the reason the stories remain so compelling is that they tap into something that runs deep: A belief that there’s something connecting all of us.

The Force is not a fully-formed religious concept. It’s sort of a gimmick. But it’s also akin to religion in another way: It only matters if you have faith in it. That’s clear throughout the movies; the struggle of the protagonists – starting with Luke Skywalker – is to believe in it and trust it. It’s the struggle of faith.

About 45 years after the first Star Wars, here we are, marking a day in its honor. Whether you love the movies or not, that should tell you something about the enduring power of The Force.