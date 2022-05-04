ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

FROM THE PUBLISHER | The Force

By Ned Seaton nseaton@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 3 days ago

Today is May 4, which to folks of a certain disposition has some significance. I am one of those folks.

It’s known as Star Wars Day, since May the Fourth is a lisped version of the mantra of the Jedi, “May the Force be with you.” The Jedi are the interstellar knights, the good guys, in the Star Wars universe.

I could keep going here, but I’ll quickly get out of my depth, and if you don’t care about Star Wars, you’ll quit reading. No worries. You don’t have to know much. This is not a column about the wonders of Boba Fett.

I saw the first Star Wars in 1977 at the Wareham Theater downtown, a magic experience. The latest one (I think) I streamed at home, so I think you conclude it got its hooks in me. In between I saw more at the theaters, bought some VHS tapes and several DVD collections.

The original Star Wars trilogy is, in many ways, a re-telling of a version of Biblical themes, with good and evil, salvation and forgiveness, rebirth, and fathers and sons.

In some ways, I’ve been drawn to the philosophy of The Force more strongly than I have to established religions. Something about the notion that good and evil exist inside all of us, and that the choices we make are about navigating between them, resonates deeply. The Force is something external, like God, but it’s also shown throughout the movies as something that’s inside all of us. Some people are more gifted at tapping into it — “the force is strong in this one” — but that doesn’t mean you have to be a Jedi to feel it.

It’s more of an Eastern philosophy than a Western one. It’s chi or karma, something closer to Buddhism than anything else.

It’s not that the movies have intended to promote those philosophies or create an alternative religion. They are intended to draw audiences and make money by telling compelling stories. But I believe part of the reason the stories remain so compelling is that they tap into something that runs deep: A belief that there’s something connecting all of us.

The Force is not a fully-formed religious concept. It’s sort of a gimmick. But it’s also akin to religion in another way: It only matters if you have faith in it. That’s clear throughout the movies; the struggle of the protagonists – starting with Luke Skywalker – is to believe in it and trust it. It’s the struggle of faith.

About 45 years after the first Star Wars, here we are, marking a day in its honor. Whether you love the movies or not, that should tell you something about the enduring power of The Force.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Force
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
823
Followers
185
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Manhattan Mercury

Comments / 0

Community Policy