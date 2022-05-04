ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Derby 2022: Why Bob Baffert won't have any horses in 148th Run for the Roses

By Chris Bengel
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the chase for the Triple Crown begins every year, legendary trainer Bob Baffert usually has several horses in each of the three Triple Crown races, including the Kentucky Derby. However, when the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, Baffert won't have a single horse attempting to...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby contenders, odds, draw: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races reveals picks

Doug O'Neill can become just the seventh trainer to win three times when he sends out long shot Happy Jack in the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. The 53-year-old O'Neill won the Kentucky Derby in 2012 with I'll Have Another and 2016 with Nyquist. This year, he'll go for No. 3 with Happy Jack, who is a 30-1 long shot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds but is expected to leave the starting gate much higher. He is coming off a third place finish in the Santa Anita Derby. Zandon (3-1) and Epicenter (7-2), whose trainers, Chad Brown and Steve Asmussen, respectively, have never won a Kentucky Derby, are the top choices on the morning line. Post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, you need to see what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is saying.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Kentucky Derby 2022 predictions, bets: Expert picks for win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, superfecta

One horse in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field who could make bettors' ears perk up when they hear his name is Pioneer of Medina. Last year, Medina Spirit won the Derby before testing positive for a banned substance, then passed away in December and was subsequently stripped of his victory. However, Medina Spirit is not related to Pioneer of Medina, but there is a link. Pioneer of Medina is owned by Sumaya U.S. Stables, which also owned Medina Spirit's sire, Protonico. Pioneer of Medina would have to surprise many to cross the finish line first just as Medina Spirit did, as he's a 30-1 long shot in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. His trainer, Todd Pletcher, also has Mo Donegal in the 2022 Kentucky Derby lineup at 10-1, while the horse topping the odds board is Zandon (3-1). With so much to consider while making your 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
California, KY
State
California State
State
Maryland State
Local
Kentucky Sports
TODAY.com

Kentucky Derby 2022: See who's among the favorites to win

Bluegrass, mint juleps and thoroughbreds will be on display at the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday. However, seven-time derby winner and trainer Bob Baffert will not be present after his horse Medina Spirit failed a drug test last year. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.May 6, 2022.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby horses, contenders, odds, date: Expert who nailed 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles discloses picks

Trainers Todd Pletcher and Brad Cox have Kentucky Derby wins under their belts and will have three chances to add another at the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Pletcher won in 2010 with Super Saver and in 2017 with Always Dreaming. In the Kentucky Derby 2022, he'll send out Mo Donegal (10-1), Charge It (20-1) and Pioneer of Medina (30-1) in the 148th Run for the Roses. Brad Cox was awarded the win with Mandaloun a year ago after Medina Spirit was disqualified, and he'll have Cyberknife (20-1), Tawny Port (30-1) and Zozos (20-1) in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field. Zandon is the 3-1 favorite, while Epicenter (7-2) and Messier (8-1) are the only two other 2022 Kentucky Derby horses with single-digit 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. The 2022 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks or horse racing predictions of your own.
SPORTS
fox40jackson.com

Kentucky Derby 2022: What to know about first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown

The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown and it will take place Saturday evening at Churchill Downs in Louisville. The year’s derby will be one of the more interesting ones in recent memory since legendary trainer Bob Baffert will not be allowed at the track as he’s serving a 90-day suspension. The ban was given to him by Kentucky racing officials after last year’s winner Medina Spirit failed a post-race drug test.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Baffert
Yardbarker

Kentucky Derby trifecta bet for Saturday at Churchill Downs

Kevin Kilroy has been on scene at Churchill Downs from 5am, every morning, for the last nine days watching the Kentucky Derby horses on the track and talking with their trainers. He's condensed it all down to some final thoughts and a trifecta best bet for the 2022 Kentucky Derby. The Kentucky Derby is Race 12 at Churchill Downs on Friday, May 7, 2022 with a scheduled post time of 6:57 pm ET.
KENTUCKY STATE
ABC News

20 horses, full house: Kentucky Derby returns with no limits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Twenty eager colts breaking from the starting gate, a full house for the first time in three years, and a Kentucky Derby lacking a dominant favorite. Things could get interesting Saturday at Churchill Downs, where the winners in 2019 and 2021 were disqualified. The biggest question for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple Crown#The Kentucky Derby
WBKO

Baffert angry in recorded calls after Medina Spirit drug test

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re just days away from the Kentucky Derby, and a Hall of Fame trainer will not have a horse in the race. In February, Bob Baffert was suspended for 90 days by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission after a months-long investigation into the failed drug test of 2021 Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit.
KENTUCKY STATE
AL.com

When is post time for the 2022 Kentucky Derby?

About 122 or 123 seconds after 20 colts break from the gates at Churchill Downs at 5:57 p.m. CDT Saturday, the one that could win U.S. thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown in 2022 will be known. That’s because the horse will be the winner of the 148th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
NBC Sports

Friday NASCAR schedule at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR Throwback Weekend kicks off Friday afternoon at Darlington Raceway. The Camping World Truck Series will hit the track first for practice and qualifying before the Xfinity Series gets its turn to make laps. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the trucks get back on track for their 147-lap race. See the...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Kentucky Derby 2022 horses list with jockeys

Here is the list of horses and jockeys that will be participating in the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby. The day has finally arrived. The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 7 from famous Churchill Downs. Last year’s race was eventful, due to the...
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS News

How to watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby

Spectators are returning big time for the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, which aims for close to full capacity beneath the Twin Spires for the first time since 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic. Friday's Kentucky Oaks provided a nice warmup as 100,188 took in the race for 3-year-old fillies.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy