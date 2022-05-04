Travis Scott’s ‘Sicko Mode’ Video Hits 1 Billion YouTube Views

Click here to read the full article.

Travis Scott ‘s mind-bending “Sicko Mode” has entered the 1 billion club. The Dave Meyers-directed clip for the song that features verses from Drake , Swae Lee and Big Hawk hit YouTube in October 2018 and passed the major milestone this week.

It’s Scott’s first entry into the billion views club and marks Drizzy’s sixth clip to put up 10 digits. The bold visual opens with Drake walking his dog along train tracks at sunset in a town overtaken by red smoke as Meyers focuses his lens on the faces of a series of neighborhood citizens. As the tempo shifts, Scott pulls up on a horse and drops a verse amid a crew of people hanging outside a convenience store and a group of bethonged women chilling in a parking lot.

Like the song’s multi-layered production and tempos, Meyers’ camerawork is eclectic, jumping from hyper-color to black and white, with excursions into outer space and psychedelic focus shifts that give the clip a see-sawing, trippy vibe.

Scott was recently announced as one of the headliners for a trio of Primavera Sound shows in South America, which will mark the rapper’s return to the stage on the one-year anniversary of the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy in his hometown of Houston that left 10 people dead and has resulted in hundreds of lawsuits against the rapper and the event’s producers.

The festivals include Primavera Sound Sao Paolo, where Scott is set to perform Nov. 6; Primavera Sound Buenos Aires, where he will perform Nov. 12; and Primavera Sound Santiago de Chile, where he will perform Nov. 13.

Watch the “Sicko Mode” video below.