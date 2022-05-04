ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix orders technology docuseries The Future Of ...

The streamer is teaming with Vox Media's The Verge and producer Shawn...

David Spade reacts to Dave Chappelle attack, reveals how Netflix informs him of potentially offensive jokes in his standup special

"Since the Will Smith incident, I feel there’s a change in the air," Spade tells The Hollywood Reporter when asked about Chappelle being attacked Tuesday night. "The invisible barrier between audience and stage has been broken. But clearly the grace period is over. I think all performers will hit first and ask questions later if someone comes at them. Even if it’s a juggler, you might get a bowling pin across the temple." As for his recently released first Netflix standup special, Nothing Personal, Spade says when asked if Netflix gives him notes or feedback: "If I really did something they didn’t like, they would tell me. I actually did something that night that I just did off the top of my head, and I don’t think they made me take it out. I think they said, “We don’t think that’ll work as well, but it’s up to you.” And I love that because ultimately people are gonna get mad at me, but they do shoulder some responsibility because they’re where people are seeing it. So they’re gonna get caught in the crossfire. And I ultimately took this thing out because I didn’t really love the joke. It was sort of offensive — way, way worse than anything in there. But what I did is riff to the audience about why I did that joke and how I thought of it on the way there and how it was so f*cking dumb of me to try to cram it in a special, and that was funnier to me than the joke. And so I like that element of it, but I thought it wasn’t worth it to take the hit on the joke."
TV & VIDEOS
Netflix's Meltdown: Three Mile Island effectively covers the 1979 nuclear accident

The four-part docuseries "does an elegant job" of the two truths that "Three Mile Island was a narrowly averted nightmare scenario and that it lives on in the public imagination as an argument against nuclear energy," says Daniel D'Addario. "It can default, especially in its early going, to tools of the trade that feel underbaked — reenactments of, say, a phone ringing in a school where children wait for news about the disaster, the camera somewhat schlockily pushing in to amp up what’s already dramatic enough. But the power of the story Meltdown tells, as well as the insight of those on whom director Kief Davidson trains his camera, ultimately carries the day."
TV SERIES
Tudum was Netflix's latest failed attempt to nurture and build fandoms

"The company has a history of shutting down shows if they don’t quickly reach internal goals, and it seems to have treated Tudum the same way, cutting off a large chunk of its staff after it didn’t immediately produce a sizable return on investment," says Mia Sato. "Interviews with current and former employees suggest Netflix changed its mind about what it actually wanted from the slew of journalists it brought on. The staff was met with moving goalposts and a marketing department that felt unresponsive to writer and editor feedback. Netflix’s goals, simply, were unclear to everyone involved. In an interview with The Verge, one former writer joked that they still don’t even know the exact way to pronounce the site’s name."
TV & VIDEOS
Shawn Levy
Bosch: Legacy is essentially Bosch Season 8: "They knew better than to mess with Harry"

Titus Welliver's return as old-school detective Harry Bosch on Amazon Freevee is if as though Bosch never really went away. "It’s the same show, which wasn’t unexpected but still counts as a relief," says Mike Hale. "It was developed by a Bosch writer, Tom Bernardo, and key personnel like the executive producers Eric Overmyer and Michael Connelly, author of the Bosch mystery novels, have stayed on. (Connelly wrote the season’s first episode with Overmyer and its last with Welliver.) The unhurried pace, the cleverly interlocking story lines and the general lack of pretense and contrivance remain in place. It is still, depending on your preferences, a doddering throwback or an oasis of old-school rationality and calm. (If you’re keeping score, we’re going with oasis.) The most important holdover, of course, is Welliver, whose tightly controlled performance has made Bosch one of the most indelible television characters of the last decade. Crotchety, self-righteous and quick to anger, but also loyal, compassionate and soulful, he’s the whole hard-boiled package."
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Mike Hagerty dies: Friends, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Somebody Somewhere character actor was 67

Bridget Everett announced the death of her Somebody Somewhere co-star on Instagram. "With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles," she wrote of the actor, who played her father on her HBO comedy. "A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, (and) her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed." While Hagerty is recognizable from numerous TV shows and movies, he is perhaps best known for appearing on five episodes of Friends as building superintendant Mr. Treeger. He also starred on The George Carlin Show and recurred on Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Captain McGintley, and had guest-starring roles on Seinfeld, Shameless, The Goldbergs, ER, Grey's Anatomy, Happy Endings, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Glee, Medium, Monk, Entourage, Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, Grace Under Fire, Martin, The Wonder Years, Cheers and many more shows.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
Henry Winkler and son Max Winkler are teaming for HBO limited series King Rex

The Barry star is set to expand his relationship with HBO while teaming up with his writer-director son for the first time in King Rex, a limited series in development at HBO based on the 1980 Texas Monthly article “Rex Cauble and the Cowboy Mafia" by Lawrence Wright. According to Deadline, King Rex, written by Trey Selman, "will tell the story explores a buried treasure of a True Crime mystery—how a North Texas kingdom got itself smashed to pieces by a judge’s gavel, the IRS and the FBI. Henry Winkler will play the gangster Cauble and insiders say the character is straight out of the gangster pic Casino and unlike any character the Emmy-winner has ever played." Max Winkler is expected to direct the pilot, with Malcolm Spellman and Nichelle Tramble Spellman serving as executive producers.
TV & VIDEOS
MIX 107.9

‘Sweet Magnolias’ Renewed For Season 3 By Netflix

  We are so excited (well Holly Haze is!) Sweet Magnolias has been renewed for season 3 by Netflix. The series stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley. Holly’s college roommate and close friend Lori Rowland is real-life mom to Carson Rowland who plays Ty on the series! Holly says, “Admittedly, I watched just […]
TV SERIES
ABC cancels freshman drama series Queens and Promised Land

Both cancelations were expected, even though both shows were from ABC Signature Studios. Latino family drama Promised Land's cancelation was foretold in February by its banishment to Hulu a few weeks into its run. Queens, about a group of female hip-hop stars from the 1990s who reunite, aired its last episode in February.
TV SERIES
Mike Myers comedy The Pentaverate is the perfect example of Netflix bloat: It's an overlong movie chopped into six pieces

The Pentaverate is a profoundly unfunny series of sex and poop jokes: "Even with the Second City alum creating a myriad of prosthetics-laden comedic characters who are intermittently amusing, even with a few fairly clever Easter Eggs and meta jokes and callbacks to previous Mike Myers projects and some high-profile cameos, this is a decidedly flat and excessively juvenile series that wallows in a nonstop barrage of scatological humor and cheap, sexual-innuendo puns, e.g., a Toronto news station has the call letters CACA, as in ‘ca-ca’ as in poop, and a hotel is called 'Big Dick’s Half Way Inn,' get it? Got it. Eeesh," says Richard Roeper, adding that "presented with first-rate production values indicating a sizable budget, The Pentaverate nevertheless feels forced and often profoundly unfunny. (It’s almost never a good sign when characters laugh at their own jokes or the one-liners delivered by others.)"
MOVIES
Moon Knight exec: Lack of MCU cameos was a "plus" that made the series "richer"

Moon Knight creator Jeremy Slater recently revealed that the show scrapped a crossover featuring The Eternals' Kumail Nanjiani. "I tried very hard to get the Eternals into the show, just because I’m buddies with Kumail Nanjiani… I (wanted) some Kingo," says Slater in an interview with The Direct, adding that re-creating Egypt proved to be too expensive. But Moon Knight executive producer Grant Curtis tells The Hollywood Reporter that a lack of Marvel Cinematic Universe cameos benefitted the series. "Well, if you look closely, there are some connective threads," says Curtis, adding: "This universe was built upon character first, and these are all character explorations first and foremost. And once we got in the writers’ room with Jeremy, and we started mapping this out with the other incredible writers, we realized that to give Marc Spector, Steven Grant and Jake Lockley the best, most engaging journey, all of those other connectivity points that we thought we needed and wanted started to fade away. And once you throw in Arthur Harrow, played by the great Ethan Hawke, and the previously mentioned Layla El-Faouly, played by May (Calamawy), we realized that the other connectivity points were not necessary. So if you hadn’t seen any other Marvel Cinematic Universe offering and this was your first deep dive, it’s actually pretty groovy to be telling a story where you’re just as emotionally invested from frame one as the person who has seen everything else because there is that lack of 100 percent connectivity. Although we didn’t plan it from the beginning, it ended up being a plus that makes the journey of Moon Knight that much richer."
TV SERIES
