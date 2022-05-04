Ariana DeBose to host the Tony Awards
The Oscar-winning and Tony-nominated West Side Story star has been tapped to host the 75th annual Tony Awards on June 12...www.primetimer.com
The Oscar-winning and Tony-nominated West Side Story star has been tapped to host the 75th annual Tony Awards on June 12...www.primetimer.com
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0