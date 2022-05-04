ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ariana DeBose to host the Tony Awards

Primetimer
Primetimer
 3 days ago

The Oscar-winning and Tony-nominated West Side Story star has been tapped to host the 75th annual Tony Awards on June 12...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Mike Hagerty dies: Friends, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Somebody Somewhere character actor was 67

Bridget Everett announced the death of her Somebody Somewhere co-star on Instagram. "With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles," she wrote of the actor, who played her father on her HBO comedy. "A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, (and) her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed." While Hagerty is recognizable from numerous TV shows and movies, he is perhaps best known for appearing on five episodes of Friends as building superintendant Mr. Treeger. He also starred on The George Carlin Show and recurred on Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Captain McGintley, and had guest-starring roles on Seinfeld, Shameless, The Goldbergs, ER, Grey's Anatomy, Happy Endings, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Glee, Medium, Monk, Entourage, Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, Grace Under Fire, Martin, The Wonder Years, Cheers and many more shows.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Donna Summer
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Primetimer

Jeopardy! Phenom Mattea Roach Throws Her Support Behind Ken Jennings

23-year-old Jeopardy! contestant Mattea Roach has won over fans with her wrist swings and laid back vibe, but she's deadly serious when it comes to the future of the iconic game show. In an interview with Vulture published Thursday, Roach, who has won 22 consecutive games — the fifth most in Jeopardy! history — said she would prefer Ken Jennings over Mayim Bialik as the show's permanent host.
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

David Spade reacts to Dave Chappelle attack, reveals how Netflix informs him of potentially offensive jokes in his standup special

"Since the Will Smith incident, I feel there’s a change in the air," Spade tells The Hollywood Reporter when asked about Chappelle being attacked Tuesday night. "The invisible barrier between audience and stage has been broken. But clearly the grace period is over. I think all performers will hit first and ask questions later if someone comes at them. Even if it’s a juggler, you might get a bowling pin across the temple." As for his recently released first Netflix standup special, Nothing Personal, Spade says when asked if Netflix gives him notes or feedback: "If I really did something they didn’t like, they would tell me. I actually did something that night that I just did off the top of my head, and I don’t think they made me take it out. I think they said, “We don’t think that’ll work as well, but it’s up to you.” And I love that because ultimately people are gonna get mad at me, but they do shoulder some responsibility because they’re where people are seeing it. So they’re gonna get caught in the crossfire. And I ultimately took this thing out because I didn’t really love the joke. It was sort of offensive — way, way worse than anything in there. But what I did is riff to the audience about why I did that joke and how I thought of it on the way there and how it was so f*cking dumb of me to try to cram it in a special, and that was funnier to me than the joke. And so I like that element of it, but I thought it wasn’t worth it to take the hit on the joke."
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio City Music Hall#City Music#The Donna Summer Musical
Primetimer

Dave Chappelle issues statement on Hollywood Bowl assault: "He refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment"

“Dave Chappelle celebrated four nights of comedy and music, setting record-breaking sales for a comedian at the Hollywood Bowl,” read Chappelle's statement. “This run ties Chappelle with Monty Python for the most headlined shows by any comedian at the Hollywood Bowl, reaching 70k fans of diverse backgrounds during the first Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival, and he refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment. “As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was, Chappelle went on with the show. Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock helped calm the crowd with humor before Chappelle introduced the last and featured musical guests for the evening, hip-hop artists yasiin bey and Talib Kweli, a.k.a. Black Star, who performed music from their new album – the first in nearly 24 years – which was released on Luminary. Other special comedic guests last night included Earthquake, Leslie Jones, Jeff Ross, Sebastian, Jon Stewart and Michelle Wolf.”
MUSIC
Primetimer

The Young and the Restless leads Daytime Emmy nominations

The CBS soap earned 18 nominations, one more than ABC's General Hospital. The Kelly Clarkson Show and The View tied with nine nominations apiece. And Days of Our Lives and Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem -- which earned its first nomination -- are the first series and spinoff, respectively, to be nominated together. ALSO: Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik fail to land nominations for Jeopardy!
TV SERIES
Primetimer

ABC cancels freshman drama series Queens and Promised Land

Both cancelations were expected, even though both shows were from ABC Signature Studios. Latino family drama Promised Land's cancelation was foretold in February by its banishment to Hulu a few weeks into its run. Queens, about a group of female hip-hop stars from the 1990s who reunite, aired its last episode in February.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Mike Myers comedy The Pentaverate is the perfect example of Netflix bloat: It's an overlong movie chopped into six pieces

The Pentaverate is a profoundly unfunny series of sex and poop jokes: "Even with the Second City alum creating a myriad of prosthetics-laden comedic characters who are intermittently amusing, even with a few fairly clever Easter Eggs and meta jokes and callbacks to previous Mike Myers projects and some high-profile cameos, this is a decidedly flat and excessively juvenile series that wallows in a nonstop barrage of scatological humor and cheap, sexual-innuendo puns, e.g., a Toronto news station has the call letters CACA, as in ‘ca-ca’ as in poop, and a hotel is called 'Big Dick’s Half Way Inn,' get it? Got it. Eeesh," says Richard Roeper, adding that "presented with first-rate production values indicating a sizable budget, The Pentaverate nevertheless feels forced and often profoundly unfunny. (It’s almost never a good sign when characters laugh at their own jokes or the one-liners delivered by others.)"
MOVIES
Primetimer

Bosch: Legacy, The Wilds, and Sheryl Lead a Packed Weekend of Premieres

There’s something for everyone on television this weekend, from spinoff series Bosch: Legacy to teen drama The Wilds to Showtime’s Sheryl Crow documentary. Plus: Netflix bows coming-of-age drama Along for the Ride, Benedict Cumberbatch hosts SNL, Apple profiles swindler Eric Conn, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this weekend:
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
22K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy