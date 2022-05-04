BBC orders Elon Musk docuseries The Elon Musk Show

“Let’s try some things at 9 o’clock. Let’s have some fun with it. Let’s just try some things. But my intention is to have a show ready to launch in the fall at 9 o’clock,” the new CNN chairman, who assumed his job on Monday, said today at a small town-hall meeting among CNN employees, according to The New York Times. Licht, who helped launch MSNBC's Morning Joe and was executive producer of CBS This Morning, was also asked about CNN's morning programming. Licht said that he thought CNN’s morning show could be a “disruptive force” and added that he planned to work with the CNN executive producer Eric Hall to figure out the future of its early lineup, according to The Times. “Once I find out where the bathrooms are, one of the things I’m really looking forward to is sitting down with him and his team and figuring out what can this show be?” Mr. Licht said.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO