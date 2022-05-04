ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ms. Marvel will be released in theaters in Pakistan

Primetimer
Primetimer
 3 days ago
According to Variety, "the decision to give the series a theatrical outing reflects several factors, including the show’s...

www.primetimer.com

Primetimer

Moon Knight exec: Lack of MCU cameos was a "plus" that made the series "richer"

Moon Knight creator Jeremy Slater recently revealed that the show scrapped a crossover featuring The Eternals' Kumail Nanjiani. "I tried very hard to get the Eternals into the show, just because I’m buddies with Kumail Nanjiani… I (wanted) some Kingo," says Slater in an interview with The Direct, adding that re-creating Egypt proved to be too expensive. But Moon Knight executive producer Grant Curtis tells The Hollywood Reporter that a lack of Marvel Cinematic Universe cameos benefitted the series. "Well, if you look closely, there are some connective threads," says Curtis, adding: "This universe was built upon character first, and these are all character explorations first and foremost. And once we got in the writers’ room with Jeremy, and we started mapping this out with the other incredible writers, we realized that to give Marc Spector, Steven Grant and Jake Lockley the best, most engaging journey, all of those other connectivity points that we thought we needed and wanted started to fade away. And once you throw in Arthur Harrow, played by the great Ethan Hawke, and the previously mentioned Layla El-Faouly, played by May (Calamawy), we realized that the other connectivity points were not necessary. So if you hadn’t seen any other Marvel Cinematic Universe offering and this was your first deep dive, it’s actually pretty groovy to be telling a story where you’re just as emotionally invested from frame one as the person who has seen everything else because there is that lack of 100 percent connectivity. Although we didn’t plan it from the beginning, it ended up being a plus that makes the journey of Moon Knight that much richer."
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
Primetimer

Mike Hagerty dies: Friends, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Somebody Somewhere character actor was 67

Bridget Everett announced the death of her Somebody Somewhere co-star on Instagram. "With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles," she wrote of the actor, who played her father on her HBO comedy. "A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, (and) her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed." While Hagerty is recognizable from numerous TV shows and movies, he is perhaps best known for appearing on five episodes of Friends as building superintendant Mr. Treeger. He also starred on The George Carlin Show and recurred on Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Captain McGintley, and had guest-starring roles on Seinfeld, Shameless, The Goldbergs, ER, Grey's Anatomy, Happy Endings, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Glee, Medium, Monk, Entourage, Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, Grace Under Fire, Martin, The Wonder Years, Cheers and many more shows.
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
Primetimer

Henry Winkler and son Max Winkler are teaming for HBO limited series King Rex

The Barry star is set to expand his relationship with HBO while teaming up with his writer-director son for the first time in King Rex, a limited series in development at HBO based on the 1980 Texas Monthly article “Rex Cauble and the Cowboy Mafia" by Lawrence Wright. According to Deadline, King Rex, written by Trey Selman, "will tell the story explores a buried treasure of a True Crime mystery—how a North Texas kingdom got itself smashed to pieces by a judge’s gavel, the IRS and the FBI. Henry Winkler will play the gangster Cauble and insiders say the character is straight out of the gangster pic Casino and unlike any character the Emmy-winner has ever played." Max Winkler is expected to direct the pilot, with Malcolm Spellman and Nichelle Tramble Spellman serving as executive producers.
Primetimer

ABC cancels freshman drama series Queens and Promised Land

Both cancelations were expected, even though both shows were from ABC Signature Studios. Latino family drama Promised Land's cancelation was foretold in February by its banishment to Hulu a few weeks into its run. Queens, about a group of female hip-hop stars from the 1990s who reunite, aired its last episode in February.
Primetimer

The Baby goes too far

"It’s funny where our subjective limits lie," says James Field of the HBO horror-comedy. "When The Baby’s preview came out, I was completely down for a horror-comedy about an evil baby manipulating a childless woman into becoming its guardian and murdering anyone who got in its way or showed a hint of hostility. The pilot came out last week but I held off on a review because it was very slow, and focused on setting up the characters and plot with little in the way of comedy or horror. A few people died, mostly off-screen, but it wasn’t gory or graphically violent. It deserved time to come into its own. Halfway through the second half-hour episode, I regretted that decision, as I watched the malicious little monster commit the kind of terrible act that first sent John Wick into a righteous fury." ALSO: The Baby star Michelle de Swarte: "I like babies. I’m not sure if I could have done this show if I didn’t."
Primetimer

Mike Myers comedy The Pentaverate is the perfect example of Netflix bloat: It's an overlong movie chopped into six pieces

The Pentaverate is a profoundly unfunny series of sex and poop jokes: "Even with the Second City alum creating a myriad of prosthetics-laden comedic characters who are intermittently amusing, even with a few fairly clever Easter Eggs and meta jokes and callbacks to previous Mike Myers projects and some high-profile cameos, this is a decidedly flat and excessively juvenile series that wallows in a nonstop barrage of scatological humor and cheap, sexual-innuendo puns, e.g., a Toronto news station has the call letters CACA, as in ‘ca-ca’ as in poop, and a hotel is called 'Big Dick’s Half Way Inn,' get it? Got it. Eeesh," says Richard Roeper, adding that "presented with first-rate production values indicating a sizable budget, The Pentaverate nevertheless feels forced and often profoundly unfunny. (It’s almost never a good sign when characters laugh at their own jokes or the one-liners delivered by others.)"
Primetimer

Primetimer

