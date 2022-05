A preliminary plat for a proposed 1,110-Plus Home Subdivision is among the topics on the May 3, 2022 Sulphur Springs City Council Agenda. The Planning & Zoning Commission in April gave preliminary approval of the request by James Webb of Oak National Development for a conceptual plat 278.24 acres of land west of Sulphur Springs into 1,159 single family lots with 11 common areas. The plan is for streets in what was presented as Stonebriar Phase III to be concrete with curb and gutter, and would include sidewalks. The request is being recommended for the City Council to approve Tuesday night, provided the developer meets certain stipulations.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO