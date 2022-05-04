ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Rock Island police investigate case of horrifying animal cruelty

By Jonathan Turner
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYWcG_0fSrAMjR00

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (WHBF) — Rock Island Police are investigating an extreme case of animal cruelty, involving the recent killing, gutting and skinning of a pet cat.

Police Chief Richard Landi said recently that police are investigating a mutilated cat that was found last week in the area of College Hill Circle in Rock Island. The incident is being investigated by Animal Control and Criminal Investigations.

“I am unable to provide any further details at this time,” Landi said by e-mail.

The cat’s owner, Steve Havercamp of Rock Island, said Milo’s body was found the morning of April 28 in the area of 30 th Street and 10 th Avenue (near Kavanaugh’s), and just 40 yards from their house.

Milo was a stray cat that showed up at their door on Christmas Day, 2016, and was estimated to be 18 months old at the time. The family was still recovering from the death of their former cat, who was 20 years old, Havercamp said Tuesday. He lives with his wife and adult stepdaughter, and they never had other pets.

Milo was a tuxedo cat.

Milo (a black and white tuxedo cat) liked to wander the neighborhood and wasn’t happy just being inside, he said.

Did you get it? Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments hitting bank accounts

“We put in a cat door and he would come and go as he saw fit, but he would never be gone for more than an hour,” Havercamp said. “He always came back.”

He wandered in about a three-block area. “And our neighbors were wonderful, who would text me or call me when they saw him, about his antics and what he was up to,” he said. “He was the neighborhood cat.”

Milo last left the house about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, and Havercamp was worried when he didn’t come back by 8 p.m. He went looking for him in the area that night, and by the next morning, posted a “Missing” announcement with Milo’s photo on three Facebook pages dedicated to lost and found pets in the QC area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PAx8C_0fSrAMjR00
Milo was a very social formerly stray cat, who showed up at Havercamp’s door Dec. 25, 2016.

Havercamp found him Thursday morning, in a ravine about 40 yards from his house – killed, gutted and skinned. He called police immediately and they concluded Milo was massacred somewhere else, since there was no blood on the site.

Man arrested on 16 charges including sex with dogs

“I was just so shocked at what I saw,” Havercamp said, noting the animal control officer he spoke with said it was the worst case of animal cruelty he’d seen in his 30-year career.

“He was so shocked by it. He called the detective in to conduct a full investigation because this is an animal cruelty charge, which is a felony,” he said.

This could not have been done by another animal, Havercamp said.

“His flesh was cut with a sharp blade that can be seen by how the flesh was removed, sharp edges to the cuts,” he said. “All the muscle and tissue was flayed from the bone. There’s no bite marks; there’s no teeth marks, and you can see the surgical precision in place.”

“There’s no doubt about it, that neither the animal control officer, with 30 years experience, nor the detective who’s investigating — the conclusion was absolute and immediate that it was done by a human.”

Havercamp posted about the case on Facebook without using his real name. He said he’s normally a very private person, but is speaking out to make sure this person is stopped and caught.

“Only a very sick person, a sadistic person would do something like this and I need to be sure they don’t do it again,” he said. “And I know people who engage in this type of behavior, rarely stop on their own. They tend to gravitate to even worse crimes.”

“We’re horrified that somebody could act in such a cruel manner and do this to an innocent animal.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FRbAr_0fSrAMjR00
Milo had a tag with his name and address, would often roam the College Hill neighborhood, but would always return home.

“The community both online and in my area have been wonderful in supporting my family and commitment to find and prosecute this guy,” Havercamp said. He has reached out to some local nonprofits that work with animals, to encourage donations to them.

If the suspect is caught, donations would go toward a $1,000 reward being offered for the suspect’s capture, but if he’s not caught, the donations would go to the nonprofit, he said.

Cops: Arizona man stuffed 183 animals in freezer, some alive

If you want to make a contribution toward the reward fund or make a donation to a charitable organization that helps stray pets, Havercamp suggested King’s Harvest No Kill Shelter — which is setting up a GoFundMe page for the reward and which also accepts general donations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UWGnk_0fSrAMjR00
King’s Harvest no-kill shelter is at 2504 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.

King’s Harvest is a nonprofit charitable organization that both helps homeless and surrendered pets and helps them find them homes.

In the event the criminal is caught, the GoFundMe funds would be paid to the individual who provided information leading to the arrest and conviction. If the offender is not caught, the funds would be donated to King’s Harvest, Havercamp said. Its website is https://kingsharvestpetrescue.org .

“When you look up these type of people who capture kill and mutilate animals –they are typically isolated from the community, feel powerless and engage in criminal behavior as some sort of sick therapy, a sick thrill for them,” Havercamp said. “Statistics show that they never stop on their own or rarely stop on their own, and they to continue to get worse.”

According to the FBI , animal abuse is highly correlated with interpersonal, human-to-human violence. Serial killers often torture or kill small animals from an early age , and men who commit child abuse or domestic violence very frequently harm household pets as well.

If somebody is harming an animal, there is a good chance they’re also hurting a human,” said John Thompson, deputy executive director of the National Sheriff’s Association, in a 2016 interview .

The Rock Island case has not been listed yet on the Crimestoppers of the Quad Cities website .

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call police at 309-732-2677, or Havercamp directly at 563-940-3831.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

2 shot 1 arrested in West Terre Haute shooting

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: One man is in custody after a shooting incident near West Terre Haute that sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds. According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, at approximately 4:00 p.m. deputies were called to the scene where they found two male gunshot victims. Both were […]
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Tinley Park 17-year-old killed days after father says he ‘did not trust her’ to go to school prom, court docs show

**DISCLAIMER: Story contains graphic details and expletives that some may find disturbing. Reader discretion is strongly advised. TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Grisly details released surrounding the murder of a 17-year-old Tinley Park girl reveal the teen’s father revoked permission for her to attend prom because he didn’t trust her. Documents also show she feared he […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Island, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
City
Rock Island, IL
State
Indiana State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Police#Christmas#Another Animal#Violent Crime
thesource.com

Kevin Samuels Police Report Reveals He Was With 32-Year-Old Nurse Before He Died

Self-described “relationship guru” and image consultant, Kevin Samuels has passed away at the age of 57-years-old. The popular YouTuber was known for his polarizing relationship advice, appearance ranking system and comments about Black women. “If you have made it to 35 and you are unmarried, you are a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy