LAPD identifies 23-year-old man who attacked Dave Chappelle, says he had a replica handgun with a knife
Police say they don't have a motive for why Isaiah Lee, who is being held on $30,000 bail, allegedly attacked Chappelle...www.primetimer.com
Police say they don't have a motive for why Isaiah Lee, who is being held on $30,000 bail, allegedly attacked Chappelle...www.primetimer.com
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0