Public Safety

LAPD identifies 23-year-old man who attacked Dave Chappelle, says he had a replica handgun with a knife

 3 days ago
Police say they don't have a motive for why Isaiah Lee, who is being held on $30,000 bail, allegedly attacked Chappelle...

People

Man Accused of Attacking Dave Chappelle Is a Rapper Who Once Released a Song Named After Comedian

The man accused of attacking Dave Chappelle during the comedian's stand-up set allegedly released a song named after Chappelle in the summer of 2020. While performing for the Netflix Is a Joke Festival Tuesday night, Chappelle, 48, was tackled and slammed onstage. Police have identified the alleged attacker as Isaiah Lee, 23, and charged Lee with felony assault with a deadly weapon, PEOPLE confirmed. He is being held in the custody of the LAPD's Hollywood Division on a $30,000 bond. It was not immediately clear if he has retained a lawyer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Dave Chappelle reveals the man who attacked him on stage told him his motives afterwards

At a secret comedy show in Los Angeles last night (5 May), Dave Chappelle shared more details about his experience of being attacked on stage earlier this week.Chappelle, 48, was performing at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night (3 May) as part of the Netflix is a Joke festival when a man rushed on to the stage and attacked him, carrying a replica handgun fitted with an ejecting knife blade.Immediately after the altercation, the attacker – since identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee – was detained by security and removed from the scene. Watch footage of the attack here.Chappelle yesterday...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Waterloo Journal

Parents say their young son took his own life after he was bullied by schoolmates who were spreading rumors that he was unvaccinated and his parents were “anti-vaxxers”, lawsuit

Parents claim in lawsuit that their 15-year-old son took his own life after he was bullied by his schoolmates. They say the high school student was bullied by other students to the point that he didn’t want to live to see his future. According to the lawsuit, the boy reportedly asked for a meeting with the dean after his classmates were bullying him via text messages and on social media. His classmates were reportedly spreading rumors around the school that he was unvaccinated. Unfortunately, the dean took no disciplinary action against any student and the boy’s report was also kept from his parents, the suit claims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Amber Heard attacked Johnny Depp on island in 2015 and called him a "washed-up actor," witness testifies

The manager of Johnny Depp's private island in the Bahamas gave testimony Tuesday about an alleged altercation on the island between the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2015, while a forensic psychologist testified that Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder, as the civil lawsuit continues to wallow in the couple's personal issues.
FAIRFAX, VA
Primetimer

Dave Chappelle's alleged attacker charged with four misdemeanors

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced four misdemeanor charges against Isaiah Lee, one count for battery, one count for possession of a weapon with intent to assault, one count for unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance and one count on commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer for allegedly tackling Chappelle Tuesday night at the Hollywood Bowl. Feuer was referred the case by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, who declined to file felony assault with a deadly weapons charges because Lee didn't brandish the gun with a fold-out knife that was in the bag he was carrying.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

Dave Chappelle's alleged attacker pleads not guilty as new details of incident emerge

With his arm in a sling, Isaiah Lee pleaded not guilty fo four misdemeanor charges on Friday, including battery. The arraignment coincided with the Los Angeles District Attorney Office releasing a document explaining why it didn't charge Lee with assault with a deadly weapon. “Slow-motion review of video footage of the incident revealed that the suspect did not have the weapon in his hand at the time he rushed and tackled victim Chappelle. A security guard, for instance, described that after the suspect ran backstage, the suspect reached for his waistband,” prosecutors wrote. “The security guard said he grabbed onto the suspect’s hand, causing the weapon to fall to the ground. The security guard believed that the weapon was a gun, so he tried to empty the chamber, but was unsuccessful because the weapon lacked a chamber or ammunition. The security guard discovered that the weapon was a folding knife in the retracted position." The L.A. County District Attorney's office also wrote of a rap song that Lee uploaded in 2020, titled "Dave Chappelle,": “None of the lyrics, tone or language of the song suggested any threats or hatred towards the victim, Dave Chappelle." ALSO: The Chappelle attack has become another flashpoint in the culture wars.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
