SAG Awards are leaving TNT and TBS

 3 days ago
The Screen Actors Guild Awards, which returned to a live in-person ceremony earlier...

Deadline

CBS Declares Early Victory In 2021-22 Ratings, NBC Tops 18-49 Demo

Click here to read the full article. CBS is calling it early – the network has predicted that it will once again top the 2021-22 broadcast season. This marks its 14th straight win in primetime ratings and its 19th win in the last 20 years. NBC is claiming its own victory – noting that it will win the 18-49 demo ahead of Fox. CBS’ ratings lead comes as it has the top broadcast series and drama in NCIS, the top comedy in Young Sheldon, the top new drama in NCIS: Hawai’i and the top new comedy in Ghosts as well as the top primetime...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
Primetimer

Mike Hagerty dies: Friends, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Somebody Somewhere character actor was 67

Bridget Everett announced the death of her Somebody Somewhere co-star on Instagram. "With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles," she wrote of the actor, who played her father on her HBO comedy. "A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, (and) her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed." While Hagerty is recognizable from numerous TV shows and movies, he is perhaps best known for appearing on five episodes of Friends as building superintendant Mr. Treeger. He also starred on The George Carlin Show and recurred on Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Captain McGintley, and had guest-starring roles on Seinfeld, Shameless, The Goldbergs, ER, Grey's Anatomy, Happy Endings, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Glee, Medium, Monk, Entourage, Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, Grace Under Fire, Martin, The Wonder Years, Cheers and many more shows.
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Primetimer

Henry Winkler and son Max Winkler are teaming for HBO limited series King Rex

The Barry star is set to expand his relationship with HBO while teaming up with his writer-director son for the first time in King Rex, a limited series in development at HBO based on the 1980 Texas Monthly article “Rex Cauble and the Cowboy Mafia" by Lawrence Wright. According to Deadline, King Rex, written by Trey Selman, "will tell the story explores a buried treasure of a True Crime mystery—how a North Texas kingdom got itself smashed to pieces by a judge’s gavel, the IRS and the FBI. Henry Winkler will play the gangster Cauble and insiders say the character is straight out of the gangster pic Casino and unlike any character the Emmy-winner has ever played." Max Winkler is expected to direct the pilot, with Malcolm Spellman and Nichelle Tramble Spellman serving as executive producers.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Jeopardy! Phenom Mattea Roach Throws Her Support Behind Ken Jennings

23-year-old Jeopardy! contestant Mattea Roach has won over fans with her wrist swings and laid back vibe, but she's deadly serious when it comes to the future of the iconic game show. In an interview with Vulture published Thursday, Roach, who has won 22 consecutive games — the fifth most in Jeopardy! history — said she would prefer Ken Jennings over Mayim Bialik as the show's permanent host.
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

ABC cancels freshman drama series Queens and Promised Land

Both cancelations were expected, even though both shows were from ABC Signature Studios. Latino family drama Promised Land's cancelation was foretold in February by its banishment to Hulu a few weeks into its run. Queens, about a group of female hip-hop stars from the 1990s who reunite, aired its last episode in February.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

David Spade reacts to Dave Chappelle attack, reveals how Netflix informs him of potentially offensive jokes in his standup special

"Since the Will Smith incident, I feel there’s a change in the air," Spade tells The Hollywood Reporter when asked about Chappelle being attacked Tuesday night. "The invisible barrier between audience and stage has been broken. But clearly the grace period is over. I think all performers will hit first and ask questions later if someone comes at them. Even if it’s a juggler, you might get a bowling pin across the temple." As for his recently released first Netflix standup special, Nothing Personal, Spade says when asked if Netflix gives him notes or feedback: "If I really did something they didn’t like, they would tell me. I actually did something that night that I just did off the top of my head, and I don’t think they made me take it out. I think they said, “We don’t think that’ll work as well, but it’s up to you.” And I love that because ultimately people are gonna get mad at me, but they do shoulder some responsibility because they’re where people are seeing it. So they’re gonna get caught in the crossfire. And I ultimately took this thing out because I didn’t really love the joke. It was sort of offensive — way, way worse than anything in there. But what I did is riff to the audience about why I did that joke and how I thought of it on the way there and how it was so f*cking dumb of me to try to cram it in a special, and that was funnier to me than the joke. And so I like that element of it, but I thought it wasn’t worth it to take the hit on the joke."
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

The Young and the Restless leads Daytime Emmy nominations

The CBS soap earned 18 nominations, one more than ABC's General Hospital. The Kelly Clarkson Show and The View tied with nine nominations apiece. And Days of Our Lives and Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem -- which earned its first nomination -- are the first series and spinoff, respectively, to be nominated together. ALSO: Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik fail to land nominations for Jeopardy!
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Every Marvel TV show of the MCU era, ranked

According to Vulture, the best Marvel show is Jessica Jones, followed by Daredevil, Loki, WandaVision and Agent Carter. According to The A.V. Club, the best Marvel show is WandaVision, followed by Loki, Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Agent Carter.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Bosch: Legacy, The Wilds, and Sheryl Lead a Packed Weekend of Premieres

There’s something for everyone on television this weekend, from spinoff series Bosch: Legacy to teen drama The Wilds to Showtime’s Sheryl Crow documentary. Plus: Netflix bows coming-of-age drama Along for the Ride, Benedict Cumberbatch hosts SNL, Apple profiles swindler Eric Conn, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this weekend:
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Apple TV+ Seth Rogen-Rose Byrne comedy Platonic rounds out its cast with Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Andrew Lopez and Carla Gallo

First announced in 2020, the TV series from Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Neighbors director Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco revolves around "a pair of former best friends who met in their youth (played by Byrne and Rogen) reconnect as adults and try to mend the rift that led to their falling out. As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilizes their lives and causes them to reevaluate their choices."
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

I Think You Should Leave Renewed for Season 3 on Netflix

Netflix has renewed Tim Robinson's sketch comedy show I Think You Should Leave for a third season, Variety reports. Cast member Sam Richardson said that the writing team began work on Season 3 in March, though a premiere date has not yet been announced. “I’m not sure when they’ll start...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

