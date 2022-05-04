ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Health Headlines: Could a nose spray before the defense against COVID?

By Lisa Carberg
 3 days ago

(WTNH) – In today’s health headlines, could a nose spray be the defense against COVID variants? Plus, a new preprint study on a “universal” COVID vaccine candidate, and a report that only 18 percent of parents will get their young children vaccinated.

Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, Chief of Emergency Medicine Administration at Yale Medicine, and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine is discussing these topics.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

