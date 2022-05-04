ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visit Albuquerque provides Mother’s Day gift ideas

By Auriella Ortiz
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mother’s Day is around the corner and some local businesses are offering wonderful gift ideas. Visit Albuquerque has teamed up with them to feature a few spots around town.

Macy’s can help with Mother’s Day shopping

If jewelry is on the shopping list it might be good to visit Palms Trading Co. They feature gifts like jewelry, pottery, rugs, and more made by local Native American artists.

If someone is looking for a spa day, Betty’s Bath and Day Spa is offering gift cards and locally made bath products.

Finally, if mom has a sweet tooth it might be good to check out Eldora Chocolate Company . They make New Mexican flavor-filled chocolate with unique looks. For a look at more local businesses, visit https://www.visitalbuquerque.org/ .

