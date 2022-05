CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin appeared Monday on Don Lemon Tonight and reacted to the unprecedented leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito signaling the court’s plan to overturn Roe vs. Wade. The move would do away with abortion rights at the federal level, leaving it up to the states. With a safe conservative majority of 6-3 in the Supreme Court, Toobin expects Republicans to look to overturn other laws that are unpopular among conservatives. He believes that same sex marriage, legalized by the Supreme Court in 2015, could be next.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO