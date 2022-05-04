ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Magic will have to make decisions on roster sooner than they think

By Philip Rossman-Reich
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orlando Magic are facing something of a problem as they enter their offseason. Everyone who is watching the roster can see it. Everyone preparing for the draft can see it. The realities of the roster and the youth of this team make it clear that Orlando is nearing some critical...

