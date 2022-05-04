ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Subban Named King Clancy Memorial Trophy Nominee | BLOG

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevils defenseman P.K. Subban was announced today as the team's nominee for the 2021-22 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is presented to "the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community." Since his arrival in New...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Domingue robs Zibanejad

NHL
NHL

Oilers' special teams come up big in Game 2, help even series vs. Kings

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers really had no other option but to find a way to win Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. They found that solution with superior special teams. The Oilers had a power-play goal from center Leon Draisaitl...
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'THEY'RE FLYING OUT THERE'

The buzz around the rink ahead of Game 2 vs. the Stars. "I think we've played a lot of one-goal games this year. I think the progression would be that you're either down one, up one, or tied - and (you have to) play the same game. It's important. It's something our team has been really good at."
NHL
NHL

3 Keys: Stars at Flames, Game 2 of Western First Round

Dallas looks for jolt from juggled lines; Tkachuk, Calgary aims to maintain intensity. The Dallas Stars will stick with revamped bottom-three forward lines when they try to even the Western Conference First Round against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday. The top line of left wing Jason Robertson,...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

They Said It: Top Quotes from the Preds Ahead of Game 2 in Colorado

With Game 1 in the rearview, the Nashville Predators are looking to bounce back tonight in Game 2 against the Colorado Avalanche. Tuesday's 7-2 loss to begin the Round One series didn't sit well with Nashville, and after a practice on Wednesday and more preparation on Thursday morning, the Preds are ready for the chance to even things up before heading back home for Games 3 and 4.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs: How to watch

First-round games on ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, TBS, regional networks. Here is TV information for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs:. For information about how to stream outside of the United States and Canada, click here. Saturday, May 7. Eastern Conference. Game 3: Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals, 1...
NHL
NHL

Jets sign goaltender Oskari Salminen to a two-year, entry-level contract

WINNIPEG, May 6, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with goaltender Oskari Salminen on a two-year, entry-level contract with an average annual value in the NHL of $925,000. His contract will begin in the 2022-23 season. Salminen, 22, spent the 2021-22 season with Jukurit...
NHL
NHL

Gretzky does 'The Office' meme during NHL on TNT broadcast

The Great One puts signature next to famous line from comedy series. Wayne Gretzky, aka The Great One, participated in his own meme-ification on Thursday during the NHL on TNT broadcast. Gretzky held up sign with a famous quote from the long-running sitcom "The Office," which once famously referenced him....
NHL
NHL

Andrew Peeke, Nick Blankenburg to rep USA at IIHF World Championship

USA Hockey announced today 24 players who will comprise the 2022 U.S. Men's National Team which will compete in the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation Men's World Championship May 13-29 in Tampere and Helsinki, Finland. FULL ROSTER. "We've got a great group of players who we know will represent our...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 'grind it out' to even series with Capitals

Interviews with Interim Head Coach Andrew Brunette, forwards Aleksander Barkov and Anton Lundell and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. Returning to form after dropping Game 1, the high-flying Panthers cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Capitals in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round at FLA Live Arena on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Kochetkov Speaks: First NHL Interview

BOSTON, MA. - Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov was recalled on an emergency basis by the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, April 17. After being a high draft selection (Round 2, Pick #36) and posting strong numbers in both the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) and American Hockey League (AHL) already this season, the 22-year-old came to the club with much buzz behind him.
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Predators Recall Cody Glass from Milwaukee

Nashville, Tenn. (May 7, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Cody Glass from Milwaukee (AHL). Glass, 23 (4/1/99), had 14 goals, 48 assists and 62 points in 66 games with the Admirals this season, his third as...
MILWAUKEE, WI

