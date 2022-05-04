ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

New College of Education dean named

boisestate.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoise State University has named James Satterfield Jr. as the new dean of the College of Education. “It is my distinct honor and privilege to join the Bronco family and serve as your next dean of the College of Education,” Satterfield said. “We will continue the great work already happening on...

www.boisestate.edu

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

At these US colleges everyone works and there’s no tuition

Work colleges, which require students to work in return for paying either no or relatively low tuition, are one way to address this problem. There are currently nine universities in the U.S. that meet the federal requirements needed to be designated as work colleges.
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

English professor defends Indiana university's SEGREGATED classes and slams white students who oppose it, telling them it's not about their hurt feelings

A white professor at Anderson University, a Christian college in Indiana, defended the school's decision to racially segregate its diversity and inclusion discussion sessions, claiming opposition to the move was just about 'white people's feelings.'. English professor Elizabeth Boltz Ranfield took to TikTok to explain that opposition to dividing the...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Education
The Independent

13-year-old boy to graduate from University of Minnesota with degree in physics

A 13-year-old boy will soon graduate from university with a bachelor’s degree in physics.Elliott Tanner, from Minnesota, is in his fourth year of school at the University of Minnesota, where he is pursuing a major in physics and a minor in math, according to Fox9.Despite being one of the youngest students at the school, Elliott, who has maintained a 3.78 grade point average, also tutors fellow classmates and participates in undergraduate research, the Associated Press reported.When the 13 year old graduates in May, he told the AP that he plans to pursue a career as a high-energy theoretical physicist and...
COLLEGES
Phys.org

Mathematics learning for Black communities

Communities of color in the United States have been disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years, experiencing higher numbers of infections and death than predominantly white communities. Seventy-four percent of children and teens in the U.S. who died from COVID-19 in 2020 were Black or Latinx,...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Clemson University#Gifted Education#Boise State University#New College Of Education#The College Of Education#Counseling#Missouri State University#Higher Education#Blueprint For Success
NewsOne

The KBJ Effect On HBCU Law School Students

While Ketanji Brown Jackson got her legal training at Harvard, her elevation to the Supreme Court opens the door for Black talent everywhere to get the recognition they deserve, especially in HBCU law schools.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
Idaho Capital Sun

‘North Idaho College is in trouble, and that’s why we’re all here’

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on May 5, 2022 State Board of Education officials interview Brad Corkill, left, one of eight applicants for three North Idaho College trustee vacancies. Applicants for unpaid — and possibly short-term — North Idaho College board positions talked about the need to get the troubled two-year school back on track. Several […] The post ‘North Idaho College is in trouble, and that’s why we’re all here’ appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
COLLEGES
US News and World Report

How Colleges Weigh High School Extracurriculars

As every college applicant knows, admissions offices look at extracurricular activities as one of the many factors that go into admissions decisions. But just how those extracurriculars are considered is much less understood. Is it better to be involved in as many activities as possible to show that you’re a well-rounded applicant, or do schools want to see commitment, focus and leadership? Which activities are more prestigious? Are school-based activities more valuable than those in the community?
COLLEGES
Washington Examiner

Richard Franke on liberal arts education

This weekend, the Wall Street Journal marked the passing of Richard J. Franke , former CEO of Nuveen, an asset management firm owned by TIAA. Aside from making his mark in the world of finance, Franke was well known as an advocate for hiring individuals with liberal arts degrees. As WSJ explained, Franke believed the humanities cultivated openness to new information and taught communication and critical-thinking skills. Perhaps most notably, he thought the study of humanities was an important aid to understanding human behavior and motivation — a critical faculty for successful wealth management. Franke was known for hiring people with degrees in philosophy, English, and theology to complement the technical skills of experts in finance and investment.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy