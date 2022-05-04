New College of Education dean named

As every college applicant knows, admissions offices look at extracurricular activities as one of the many factors that go into admissions decisions. But just how those extracurriculars are considered is much less understood. Is it better to be involved in as many activities as possible to show that you’re a well-rounded applicant, or do schools want to see commitment, focus and leadership? Which activities are more prestigious? Are school-based activities more valuable than those in the community?

COLLEGES ・ 4 DAYS AGO