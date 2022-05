BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boots and Brew Country Music Festival is set to close National Police Week on May 21 at the 1933 Event Center. The concert is put on by the family of fallen Bakersfield Police Department officer David J. Nelson, who died in the line of duty in 2015, and is free […]

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO