Parolee Busted After Woman Thrown From Car

A man who has served time for vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault was arrested after a woman claimed he threw her out of a vehicle just after 2 pm.

The woman contacted Portsmouth Ohio Police at 2:14 pm to report the alleged assault. Five minutes later, a neighbor called to say the man was circling the area in a gold SUV and arguing with the woman.

When officers arrived on the scene, they took Timothy Cook into custody and arranged to have his vehicle towed. Police charged Cook with domestic violence and a parole violation.

Cook is currently on parole for a 2015 crash on SR 140 in Scioto County that killed 68-year-old April Fraley. Cook crossed the center line and hit Fraley’s vehicle head-on.

Cook was driving on a suspended license and had his three children in the car with him. At the time, the Ohio State Patrol charged Cook with aggravated vehicular homicide, possession of drugs, and trafficking in drugs. He was also later indicted for endangering children.

The court sentenced Cook to six years in jail, and he was released on parole in 2020.