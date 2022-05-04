ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Erik ten Hag ‘makes Denzel Dumfries No1 Man Utd transfer target’ after missing out on Noussair Mazraoui to Bayern

By Giacomo Pisa
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

ERIK TEN HAG has reportedly put Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries top of his summer transfer shortlist.

The incoming Manchester United boss is claimed to be a huge fan of fellow Dutchman Dumfries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sZxsW_0fSr63VU00
Denzel Dumfries is claimed to be a summer target for Manchester United Credit: Getty

A right-back is said to be one of the areas Ten Hag is looking to strengthen, with SunSport exclusively revealing Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a transfer target for Roma.

And Italian outlet Tuttosport claim Ten Hag puts Dumfries, 26, "top of his preferences".

Initially Ten Hag was reported to have been eager to bring out-of-contract Ajax star Noussair Mazraoui with him to Old Trafford.

But the right-back is on the verge of a move to Bayern Munich, leaving the new gaffer with no choice but to pursue alternative targets.

Dumfries has impressed during his debut season at the San Siro following a £12.5million transfer from PSG Eindhoven last summer.

And Tuttosport go on to claim the full-back would now be worth at least £30m in the upcoming transfer window.

There could be change in the position at United before the start of the next campaign, with Wan-Bissaka waiting to speak to Ten Hag to see if he is in the Dutchman’s plans.

If not, then Atletico Madrid and Crystal Palace - as well as Roma - are keen on his signature.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Wan-Bissaka's departure would free up space to bring in Dumfries from Inter.

Dumfries has made 41 appearances in all competitions this season - scoring five goals and contributing seven assists.

His form has given Inter hope of defending the Serie A title they won last term.

Simone Inzaghi's side are second in the table with three games remaining, two points behind bitter rivals AC Milan.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'TURNED DOWN a Premier League offer' after being sacked by Manchester United... but he's now ready to return to management after just five months away from the dug-out

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly turned down a Premier League offer among a number of offers to return to management since being sacked by Manchester United, according to reports in Norway. The Norwegian was dismissed by United back in November and swiftly replaced by interim boss Ralf Rangnick following a 4-1...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Nervous, Jamie?! Carragher said that Real Madrid would have 'absolutely NO CHANCE' of winning the Champions League after last-16 fightback vs PSG - but ex-Red insists he is 'very confident' Liverpool will be victorious in final

Jamie Carragher has certainly made his bed when it comes to the Champions League final having previously written off Real Madrid after their victory against PSG back in March. The LaLiga champions have performed comebacks against PSG, Chelsea and now Manchester City in the knockout-stages, securing an unlikely place in the final on May 28 against Liverpool in Paris.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Premier League 2021-22 Coverage: Liverpool vs. Tottenham

Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp welcome Antonio Conte and Tottenham to Anfield as the 2021-22 Premier League season enters its final stretch with a lot on the line for both clubs. For Liverpool nothing short of three points will do as they continue to chase leaders City—still a point ahead of the Reds and set to play on Sunday against Newcastle. A win on Saturday would mean Liverpool at least temporarily going two points ahead of their title rivals and heap more pressure on City after they were knocked out of Europe by Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Dumfries
Person
Simone Inzaghi
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Person
Noussair Mazraoui
ClutchPoints

Jose Mourinho’s emotional reaction to Roma clinching place in UEFA Conference League final

Roma will be competing for European glory after all. The Italian side, which Jose Mourinho took over at the start of the season following his departure from Tottenham Hotspur, has capped off an incredible run in the UEFA Conference League by clinching their ticket to the final with a win over Leicester City on Thursday. Manager Jose Mourinho was overcome with emotion in the concluding moments of the 1-0 victory and couldn’t hold back the tears as his Roma squad earned its spot against Feyenoord in the final.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#Manchester United#Dutchman Dumfries#Sunsport#Roma#Italian#Tuttosport#Ajax#Psg Eindhoven
The Guardian

Liverpool v Tottenham: match preview

Antonio Conte believes it suits his side to go “face-to-face” with an attacking team while Jürgen Klopp considers this “the biggest challenge for protection we have faced for a long time” due to Tottenham’s counter-attacking quality. It may prove a decisive weekend for both clubs’ Premier League aspirations but form favours the title contenders. Liverpool have lost only one of their past 18 league games against Spurs and have scored more goals in this campaign – 139 – than any in the club’s illustrious history. Mohamed Salah is in line to make his 250th appearance for the club. His previous 249 have yielded 155 goals. Andy Hunter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid: When and where is UEFA Champions League final, time, date, live stream, TV

The UEFA Champions League final is set. Real Madrid will take on Liverpool after both teams advanced from the semifinals. Los Blancos pulled off a shocking comeback to bounce Manchester City, while Liverpool came to life in the second half of their second leg to eliminate Villarreal. Those results set up a a meeting between two of the most successful clubs in the competition's history.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
419K+
Followers
23K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy