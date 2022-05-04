Erik ten Hag ‘makes Denzel Dumfries No1 Man Utd transfer target’ after missing out on Noussair Mazraoui to Bayern

ERIK TEN HAG has reportedly put Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries top of his summer transfer shortlist.

The incoming Manchester United boss is claimed to be a huge fan of fellow Dutchman Dumfries.

Denzel Dumfries is claimed to be a summer target for Manchester United Credit: Getty

A right-back is said to be one of the areas Ten Hag is looking to strengthen, with SunSport exclusively revealing Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a transfer target for Roma.

And Italian outlet Tuttosport claim Ten Hag puts Dumfries, 26, "top of his preferences".

Initially Ten Hag was reported to have been eager to bring out-of-contract Ajax star Noussair Mazraoui with him to Old Trafford.

But the right-back is on the verge of a move to Bayern Munich, leaving the new gaffer with no choice but to pursue alternative targets.

Dumfries has impressed during his debut season at the San Siro following a £12.5million transfer from PSG Eindhoven last summer.

And Tuttosport go on to claim the full-back would now be worth at least £30m in the upcoming transfer window.

There could be change in the position at United before the start of the next campaign, with Wan-Bissaka waiting to speak to Ten Hag to see if he is in the Dutchman’s plans.

If not, then Atletico Madrid and Crystal Palace - as well as Roma - are keen on his signature.

Wan-Bissaka's departure would free up space to bring in Dumfries from Inter.

Dumfries has made 41 appearances in all competitions this season - scoring five goals and contributing seven assists.

His form has given Inter hope of defending the Serie A title they won last term.

Simone Inzaghi's side are second in the table with three games remaining, two points behind bitter rivals AC Milan.