Lawmakers in both the U.S. and EU are grappling with the realization that Meta might not be able to comply with user data regulations, even if the company wanted to do so. In a leaked internal document published by Motherboard last week, Facebook privacy engineers wrote that there are “tens-of-thousands of uncontrolled data ingestion points into Ads systems.” The document, which was written in 2021, likened Facebook’s open-data systems to ink poured in a lake of water. “How do you put that ink back in the bottle?” the engineers ask, in what is seemingly a concession that the company can’t trace some user data accessible to third parties.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO