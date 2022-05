Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Enjoying a full-bodied cold brew is one of life's greatest pleasures in the spring and summer. It's understandable why many swap their usual coffee order from a hot drink to a chilled one—but it's not as simple as pouring your drip coffee over ice. For a flavorful, smooth-tasting cold brew, home brewers and baristas alike overwhelmingly recommend the County Line Kitchen Mason Jar Cold Brew Maker.

SHOPPING ・ 4 DAYS AGO