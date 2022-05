Click here to read the full article. Pete Townshend ruminates on going to war with the Who (metaphorically speaking), the band’s impact, and starting to find peace and contentment in an excerpt from his new Audible Original, Somebody Saved Me. The clip opens with Townshend describing his work with the Who in grand terms: “Blood and guts — it’s been the stuff of adventure, of excitement.” He goes on to compare it to being a “war hero,” not that they’re doing combat, but in that the band was always celebrated for the bad things they did, as much as the good. “We’re...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO