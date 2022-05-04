ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Playoffs Wednesday: Heat and Suns look to go up 2-0

 3 days ago
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Warriors-Grizzlies series got heated last night and we could be looking at a classic series. Ja Morant went off for 47-8-8 to lead the Grizz to a 106-101 win, but the story of the game was Dillon Brooks aggressive (aka "cheap") takedown of Gary Payton II. GPII has a fractured elbow and would seemingly be out the remainder of the playoffs. Brooks could be looking at a suspension and the Warriors certainly agree as Steve Kerr said he "broke the code". We've had two great games so far and the series is just heating up. The Warriors remain heavy -290 favorites to take Memphis down.

In the East, things were a bit more mild as the Celtics bounced back with a trouncing of the Bucks 109-86. The series will head to Milwaukee where the Bucks will try to hold serve.

Tonight we get the next pair of Game 2's as both #1 seeds look to put a stranglehold on their series. Here's what we see happening:

  • 76ers at Heat (-8) -- Joel Embiid's orbital fracture has cast a shadow over this series. He's been ruled out for Game 2, but there's hope that he can return for the remainder of the series. Without him, James Harden needs to give an other worldly effort, but the Beard no longer seems to have those powers. The Heat are a balanced team with many players that can have a nice game to push them over the top. Tyler Herro was that guy in Game 1 and we think the Heat are setup well to take this series. With all that said, 8 points is a ton of points to give in a playoff game and that's just too spicy to pass up given the 76ers are going to be fighting for their lives. While we like the Heat to win the war, the value here is on the 76ers to cover.
  • Mavericks at Suns (-6) -- The Suns escaped the New Orleans series last round and with Devin Booker back in the fold, they eased to a 7 point win in Game 1 against the Mavs. Luka went off for a 45-12-8 line, but the rest of the Mavs were largely held in check. Jalen Brunson in particular was bottled up by the Suns and the Mavs just don't have enough scoring unless Brunson turns it up. The Suns are just so well balanced and having gotten a scare, look like a team ready to make quick work of Dallas. We think this series is heading towards 5 games, but like the other game, the Mavs are going to bring out all the stops in this one. We like the Mavs to cover the 6 points, with the potential to even get a frisky win on the coattails of Luka's magic.

In Other News....

Penguins-Rangers starts off with a classic. Game 1's tend to be a feeling out period and the Penguins and Rangers got plenty of time to get a feel for the other team playing a 3 OT classic. Evgeni Malkin ended the drama lighting the lamp with an overtime winner. The Pens are a -160 favorite for the series, with Game 2 slated for tomorrow.

Tannehill not the mentoring kind. Ryan Tannehill had a presser yesterday where he explained he'd be competing against 3rd round Malik Willis rather than focusing on mentoring the youngster. While his comments were overblown, the bigger picture is the Titans might have their next QB in the building, leaving Tannehill with potentially one more shot of glory with this group. Bettors aren't believers. The Titans sit at +3000 on the futures market, with a whopping 14 teams above them. Not much respect for last year's #1 AFC seed.

Dusty reaches a milestone. Astro's Manager Dusty Baker won his 2,000 game as a manager last night, becoming just the 12 person to reach that feat. He's amazingly taken 5 teams to the postseason, but has never raised held the trophy. The Astros sit at an attractive +950 to win it all. Could this be Dusty's big one?

