ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterlington, LA

Sterlington Police warns residents about damage property complaints in the town

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343t9c_0fSr2s8m00

STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, the Sterlington Police Department acknowledged a damage to property problem in the Town of Sterlington. Officers have received complaints from the property owners of the Providence Park Lenox Bridge area about golf carts and side by sides using the property to cut across from the Parrots Beak area to access Southern Grocery, damaging the property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YfKix_0fSr2s8m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12MPCK_0fSr2s8m00

We have received several complaints from property owners from the Providence Park Lenox Bridge area about golf carts and side by sides using their property to cut across from the Parrots Beak area to access Southern Grocery causing damage to their property. This is considered trespassing and the property owners have requested we start issuing summons for this infraction. Please do not drive your off road vehicles on other people’s property without permission from the property owner. God bless and stay safe.

Barry Bonner, Sterlington Chief of Police

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Cooperating witness helps police arrest Monroe man for gun and drug charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past several months, the Monroe Police Department received information from a cooperating witness who advised authorities that 34-year-old Gene Edward Dickens was selling narcotics in the city. On Thursday, April 21, 2022, around 6 PM, Monroe Police conducted a Battery investigation which Dickens was the alleged suspect. Officers received […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man and woman arrested after kidnapping their children from the Department of Children and Family Services

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 100 block of Barbara Drive in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 25-year-old Cecelia Alexandera Moore and 29-year-old Jacob Logan Putman. According to officers, Moore advised authorities that she and Putman discussed getting her three children […]
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Cars
City
Sterlington, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Owner#Providence Park#Sterlington Police#Ktve#Kard#Southern Grocery
MyArkLaMiss

“People trying to kill me”: Anonymous call places Monroe men in jail for drug and weapon charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies received an anonymous call about several individuals allegedly smoking and selling narcotics at the Parkview Apartments on the 1100 block of Richwood Road Number Two. As deputies arrived at the scene, they made contact with 33-year-old Rick Jerome Clark, 30-year-old Thomas Dewayne […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Second South Grand Street shooting suspect arrested, Monroe woman charged with Obstruction of Justice

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — After the South Grand Street shooting, Monroe Police made contact with 29-year-old Elnora Lynesha Williams on Sunday, April 10, 2022, around 3:40 AM, and asked about 34-year-old Thomas R. Jackson’s involvement in the shooting. Officers also advised Williams to contact detectives who were over the case. According to officers, they received information […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy