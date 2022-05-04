Sterlington Police warns residents about damage property complaints in the town

STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, the Sterlington Police Department acknowledged a damage to property problem in the Town of Sterlington. Officers have received complaints from the property owners of the Providence Park Lenox Bridge area about golf carts and side by sides using the property to cut across from the Parrots Beak area to access Southern Grocery, damaging the property.

We have received several complaints from property owners from the Providence Park Lenox Bridge area about golf carts and side by sides using their property to cut across from the Parrots Beak area to access Southern Grocery causing damage to their property. This is considered trespassing and the property owners have requested we start issuing summons for this infraction. Please do not drive your off road vehicles on other people’s property without permission from the property owner. God bless and stay safe. Barry Bonner, Sterlington Chief of Police