Villisca man arrested on a warrant for Forgery
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested Justin James Smith, 44, of Villisca, this morning on a valid Montgomery County warrant for Forgery. Smith was taken to the jail and held on $5,000 bond.
