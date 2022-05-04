ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Georgia man seriously injured in Santa Rosa Co. wreck

By Tom Ingram
 3 days ago

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A driver whose vehicle slammed into another vehicle on U.S. 90 in Santa Rosa County was seriously hurt in the wreck in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release. The injured driver was taken to a hospital for treatment.

FHP said in the release that Driver 1, a 28-year-old male from Norcross, Ga., was driving northeast on U.S. 90 through the intersection of Chumuckla Highway at 1:35 a.m. The second vehicle, driven by a 19-year-old woman from Pace, Fla., was directly in front of the Georgia man’s car as they moved down U.S. 90.

Florida Highway Patrol said the Georgia man “failed to avoid a rear-end collision.” FHP said a witness saw the Georgia man driving “at a high rate of speed” when his vehicle collided with the Pace woman’s.

After the impact, the Georgia man’s vehicle ran off the road and into the shoulder, colliding with the curb, before finally plunging into a retention pond.

FHP reports that the Georgia man was intubated as of 4:37 a.m.

