The ugly feud between the boat show and its Bahia Mar landlord shows no sign of fizzling anytime soon. First the organizers of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show sued developer Jimmy Tate and his partners in March over a gag order they say limits their right to free speech. Now Tate and company have filed a countersuit seeking more than $10 million in damages. The suit, filed on April ...

