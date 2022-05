The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially announced its 2022 induction class, and the list is STACKED with heavy hitters!. In the “Performers” category, Hip Hop giant Eminem is set to be inducted in his first year of eligibility (25 years after an artist’s first professional recording). He is only the third living Hip Hop solo act to be inducted, following the inductions of Jay-Z and LL Cool J last year. He will be joined by Motown legend Lionel Richie, country superstar Dolly Parton, pop/rock icon Pat Benatar, glam rock/pop group Duran Duran, synth-pop duo Eurythmics, and singer-songwriter Carly Simon.

