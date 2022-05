BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 57-year-old Baltimore man known as “Mr. Millionaire” has collected the grand prize of the VaxCash 2.0 sweepstakes, the very million dollars now attached to his name. Dressed in a gold dollar sign hat, gold dollar sign shades and a shirt adorned with $100 bills, “Mr. Millionaire” collected his novelty-size check as the lucky winner among 2.2 million entrants in the state’s booster shot lottery. Other details about his identity were not provided. Maryland lottery officials said the Baltimore resident was notified of his windfall by the Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday. “I asked the man on the phone...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO