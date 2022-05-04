Brazil's PetroReconcavo, Eneva in talks for Petrobras' Bahia-Terra cluster

SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy companies PetroReconcavo SA (RECV3.SA) and Eneva SA (ENEV3.SA) said on Wednesday that the joint binding offer they have placed for state-run oil firm Petrobras' (PETR4.SA) Bahia-Terra cluster was selected to move on to the negotiation stage of such divestment.

Their bid was over $1.4 billion, according to a separate Petrobras securities filing.

PetroReconvaco holds a 60% stake in the offer and would operate the asset if an agreement is reached, while Eneva has the remaining 40%.

The effective deal still depends on Petrobras agreeing to their offer and regulatory approvals, the companies said.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said the transaction could be a strategic positive for PetroReconcavo depending on the terms, as it would allow the company to deploy some of the capital raised in its 2021 initial public offer (IPO) on key assets.

The Salvador-based firm raised about 1 billion reais ($200.30 million) at the time.

"We note that the company has not acquired any asset since the IPO ... We (also) note the Bahia-Terra asset is located near the Reconcavo asset currently operated by PetroReconcavo (thus possibly allowing for delivery of synergies)," Goldman Sachs said in a research note.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA first announced it was putting Bahia-Terra up for sale in November 2020.

The asset comprises 28 licenses to operate onshore gas and oil fields located in the state of Bahia. Bahia-Terra's average production in early 2021 was roughly 13,500 barrels per day of oil and 660,000 cubic meters per day of gas. read more

Shares in PetroReconcavo were up 2.5% at 25.25 reais in midday trading, while those of Eneva rose 0.3% to 13.53 reais.

Preferred shares in Petrobras jumped 2.3% to 30.95 reais, outperforming Brazil's Bovespa stock index (.BVSP), which fell 1.1%.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Sandra Maler

