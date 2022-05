Brandon Jenkins has released a statement after it was announced that he had been let go by the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It’s not uncommon for the UFC to release a batch of fighters in one go, especially if they aren’t seen to be living up to their potential. Unfortunately for Brandon Jenkins, he was part of the latest group to fall into the firing line as he was given his marching orders by the promotion he’d spent years trying to reach.

