Cameron Diaz re-creates iconic ‘There’s Something About Mary’ hair — 24 years later

By Jack Hobbs
New York Post
 3 days ago

There is (still) something about Cameron.

Cameron Diaz, 49, recently re-created the iconic hairstyle from the movie “There’s Something About Mary” to the delight of fans of the 1998 film.

The actress, who retired from Hollywood in 2018, was promoting her new Avaline wine with Benito Skinner, known on Instagram as Benny Drama.

Skinner, who often does Kardashian impersonations as well as several other prominent figures, donned his best drag and helped the “Charlie’s Angels” star promote her new brand of wine.

“@bennydrama7 bringing @avaline cans over was not the weirdest part of our dinner,” she wrote in the caption of a video of them sipping wine.

The video later shows the pair in identical pink dresses and matching hairstyles sipping — or, in Skinner’s case, chugging — her wine.

Diaz’s hairstyle, made famous in the rom-com from 24 years ago, happened when her character Mary Jensen mistakingly uses Ted Stroehmann’s, played by Ben Stiller, semen for hair gel.

A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p5AUf_0fSr0aZM00
Both Cameron Diaz and Benito Skinner sported matching dresses and hairstyles while sipping Diaz’s wine.
Instagram/@camerondiaz
The hairstyle rose to fame after Cameron Diaz’s performance in the 1998 rom-com “There’s Something About Mary.”
20th Century Fox Licensing/Merchandising / Everett Collection

In 2018, Diaz announced that she was stepping back from Hollywood to open her own wine company, Avaline, with friend Katherine Power.

As of now, Diaz has no plans to return to Hollywood full time, but she will appear as a guest judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” after she mentioned that she was a “‘Drag Race’ super-fan.”

