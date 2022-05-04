ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Phil Jackson has big say in Lakers’ coaching decision

By Mark W. Sanchez
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Potential Lakers head-coaching candidates should study up on the triangle offense.

Phil Jackson is “ significantly ” involved in the Lakers’ search for their next coach, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Jackson is close with Lakers owner/president Jeanie Buss, the two having been engaged until they called off the wedding in 2016. According to ESPN, Jackson advised Buss during the team’s previous coaching search, too, which brought Frank Vogel to the Lakers in 2019.

The Athletic reported in March that Jackson had “been in frequent contact with Buss about team matters all season long.”

Vogel helped LeBron James and Anthony Davis win the 2020 bubble title, but he was fired after a disastrous, 33-49 season that ended without a playoff appearance.

Jackson, a legend with 13 total championship rings, had a reputation as a thoughtful and understanding head coach who managed egos to win 11 championships coaching Michael Jordan’s Bulls and Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal’s Lakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IKoEz_0fSr0RZh00
Phil Jackson in 2017
Getty Images

But the Zen was tarnished when he joined the Knicks as team president in 2014, overseeing regimes of Derek Fisher, Kurt Rambis and Jeff Hornacek that included few victories and plenty of off-the-court (and on-the-court) embarrassments before he was fired in June 2017.

Rambis, a close confidant and friend of Jackson’s, is a senior basketball adviser for the Lakers.

The only known, reported candidate for the Lakers job is Darvin Ham, a Bucks assistant coach. The others speculated have included Quin Snyder, Mark Jackson and Juwan Howard.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Kurt Rambis
Person
Derek Fisher
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Jeanie Buss
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Juwan Howard
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Phil Jackson
Person
Jeff Hornacek
Person
Mark Jackson
Person
Darvin Ham
The Spun

Look: Former NBA Star Threatens Stephen A. Smith

ESPN television personality Stephen A. Smith is well-known for his controversial sports takes. But according to former NBA star Stephon Marbury, the inflammatory analyst has taken things too far. After the Brooklyn Nets were eliminated from the postseason, Smith called star point guard Kyrie Irving one of the "most delusional"...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Espn#Athletic#Bulls
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Steve Kerr Sends Clear Message Towards Memphis Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had some mince words for the Memphis Grizzlies heading into Game 3. Kerr doesn't want any of his players to risk injuring a player on the Grizzlies, even though the opposite happened in Game 2. Dillon Brooks was ejected from the game after...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Carried The Ball For 7 Seconds And The Referee Didn't Call It: "Ja Morant Carries The Ball On Pretty Much Every Possession… And It Never Gets Called. This Is Pretty Excessive Too."

The Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies are locked in an epic matchup in Round 2 of the 2022 Playoffs. Both sides have crossed the first hurdle in their hunt to win the 2022 NBA Championship. So far the series has been extremely close and both sides have won...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Look: Kendrick Perkins Reveals What Kevin Durant Texted Him

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant wasn't happy with former teammate Kendrick Perkins during the first round of the NBA playoffs. Perkins went on First Take after the Celtics stole Game 1 against the Nets (before they swept them) and said that Durant got "punked" by them. Durant didn't appreciate that at all.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ex-ESPN anchor Michelle Beadle drops truth bomb on how Lakers star LeBron James once slid into her DMs

Earlier in his career, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James locked horns with then-ESPN anchor Michelle Beadle. While he may never come to admit it, the word on the street is that LeBron tried to get Beadle fired from her post simply because he didn’t like the things she was saying about him on TV. True enough, whether or not LeBron had any influence on the decision or not, Beadle moved on to NBC after just three years with ESPN.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Announcer Will Not Return Next Season

When the 2022-23 NBA season kicks off, the Minnesota Timberwolves will have a new play-by-play analyst. According to a report from The Athletic, Bally Sports North decided not to pick up the option for television play-by-play announcer Dave Benz. The decision ends a 10-year relationship with Benz and color analyst Jim Petersen.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy