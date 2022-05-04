ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mark Cavendish: Two men deny robbing the cyclist at Ongar home

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men have denied robbing Olympic and Tour de France cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta at their home. Chelmsford Crown Court heard the couple were threatened at their house in the Ongar area of Essex at 02:35 GMT on 27 November. Romario Henry, 31, of Lewisham, south...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Lakeside shopping centre stabbing: Two more people arrested

Police investigating the death of a father-of-three at a shopping centre have arrested two more people. Michael Ugwa, 29, from Rainham, east London, was fatally stabbed at a food court in Lakeside shopping centre in Thurrock, Essex, on 28 April. The force said a 22-year-old man from Ilford, London, was...
BBC

Lakeside shopping centre stabbing: Second man charged

A second man has been charged with the murder of a father-of-three at a shopping centre. Michael Ugwa, 29, from Rainham, east London, was fatally stabbed at a food court in Lakeside shopping centre in Thurrock, Essex, on 28 April. Essex Police said Muhammad Khan, 22, of Ilford, east London,...
Daily Mail

Romanian crime boss and his three sons who lured 26 victims to UK with the promise of construction work before forcing them into slave labour are jailed for 22 years

Four members of a Romanian crime family who made a fortune keeping at least 26 slave labourers in a terraced house have been jailed for a total of 22 years. Their victims brought to the UK from Romania and were promised £50 a day to work in the construction industry with free food and accommodation.
BBC

Leiland Corkill: Neighbours 'heard child's screams' through walls

Neighbours of a woman accused of murdering a one-year-old baby heard the screams of a child, a jury was told. Laura Castle was trying to adopt Leiland Corkill when he died in January 2021 after suffering brain injuries at her home in Barrow, Cumbria. Mrs Castle, 38, admits manslaughter but...
The Independent

Former prison governor jailed over ‘intimate’ WhatsApp messages to inmate

A former prison governor who exchanged “intimate” WhatsApp messages with an inmate “in the course of a highly inappropriate relationship” has been jailed for eight months.Victoria Laithwaite, 47, sent messages to 30-year-old prisoner James Chalmers after problems in her marriage, Northampton Crown Court heard.Laithwaite, of Kislingbury, Northamptonshire, was at the time governor of category C prison HMP Onley in Northamptonshire, while Chalmers was there serving a prison sentence of two years and nine months.Chalmers, of Coventry, was sentenced on Thursday to two years in prison for having a mobile phone in prison and for sending messages from prison without authority.Judge...
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
The Independent

Man, 50, charged with murder of missing Lancashire mother

A man has been charged with the murder of a missing mother-of-two who was last seen almost a week ago.Katie Kenyon, 33, has not been seen since Friday morning when Lancashire Police believe she travelled in a van from Burnley.Andrew Burfield, 50, of Todmorden Road in Burnley, was charged on Wednesday with her murder.A man has this evening been charged by detectives with the murder of missing mum of two Katie Kenyon https://t.co/e1IlyOljTF pic.twitter.com/70mxx2Tqkj— Lancashire Police (@LancsPolice) April 27, 2022He is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court at 10am on Thursday.Ms Kenyon, from Padiham, was last seen at around 9.30am on Friday when it is thought she travelled in a Ford Transit van which left Burnley towards the Bolton-by-Bowland area of north Lancashire.Police said her family have thanked well wishers for their support, but have asked that people respect their privacy at this time. Read More Calls for Tory MP probed over Commons porn claim to be sacked – live
Daily Mail

'Greedy' NHS nurse who was jailed for using a dying patient's bank card to go on a spending spree for wallpaper and £700 BED is struck off

An NHS nurse who was jailed for using a dying patient's bank card to go on a £1,707 spending spree has been struck off the nursing register. Leanne Wallace, 40, was jailed at Teesside Crown Court in November after she targeted grandfather-of-four Leslie Rushworth as he lay on his death bed at the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton.
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
BBC

Firefighters free dog after 'freak' safety belt accident

A dog has been cut free from her car seat harness after becoming trapped in a "freak accident". Vets at Wolstanton, in Staffordshire, tried unsuccessfully to release Lola the three-year-old miniature pinscher by lubricating and shaving her leg. Fearing they might break it if they pulled too hard, they called...
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
Popculture

TLC Reality Star Arrested Multiple Times, Facing 11 Charges

Jason Korpi, one of the teen parents featured in TLC's Unexpected, is reportedly in a heap of legal trouble. The reality TV star was arrested at the hospital as his girlfriend, Kylen Smith, was about to give birth in August 2021. He also faces 11 charges related to an arrest in March.
