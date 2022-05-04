ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets shut down Trevor May for up to a month after stress reaction

By Brian Wacker
New York Post
 3 days ago

Mets reliever Trevor May has been diagnosed with a stress reaction on the lower part of his humerus and will be shut down for up to the next four weeks.

The humerus is the bone that runs from the shoulder to the elbow and connects the scapula with the two bones of the lower arm.

The news comes a day after the Mets placed the 32-year-old right-hander on the 15-day injured list following an MRI exam for a triceps issue that has plagued him since the beginning of the season.

May has struggled in the first month of the season. In eight appearances and 8 1/3 innings of work, he has allowed eight runs on 13 hits, including two home runs.

In his last appearance, a 5-2 loss to the Braves on Monday, May gave up two runs on two hits in the eighth inning, throwing 27 pitches in the frame.

Trevor May has struggled with an 8.64 ERA in 8 1/3 innings for the Mets this season.
“It’s frustrating as anything in my life right now,” May said afterward. “Just trying to feel good but it feels like I’m throwing at 80 percent most of the time. It doesn’t have that life where I’m asserting my will.

“I’m searching.”

Last season, May went 7-3 with a 3.59 ERA in 68 appearances for the Mets.

