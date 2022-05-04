ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Half of Americans oppose overturning Roe v. Wade: poll

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wC74j_0fSr0G6w00

Half of American voters oppose overturning the 1973 landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade — compared to 28% who believe it should be struck down, according to a new poll released Wednesday.

The survey by Po l itico, conducted after Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion overturning the abortion ruling was leaked, found that 50 percent did not agree with the decision, while 22% of voters were undecided or had no opinion. ​

Among Democrats, 68% said Roe v. Wade should stand, while 52% of independents and 51% of Republicans agreed. ​

In the 98-page majority opinion obtained by Politico , Alito wrote that Roe v. Wade was “egregiously wrong from the start” and concluded that it should be struck down to allow states to make their own decisions about restricting abortion rights.

Most Americans – 47% – believe abortion should be legal across the US, compared to 19% who think state governments should be able to legislate restrictions and 21% who say abortion should just be illegal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dIQIs_0fSr0G6w00
Pro-choice and pro-life activists clash during a protest.
Jim Young/REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rBaDp_0fSr0G6w00
Over half of those polled hope the Supreme Court Justices support Roe v. Wade.
Morning Consult + Politico
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KC2Nx_0fSr0G6w00
Most Americans believe abortion should be legal across the US.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP

But Americans appear to favor restrictions to abortion rights – only 25% say it should be “legal in all cases,” 31% say it should be “legal in most cases” and 24% believe it should be “illegal in all cases.”

Asked in the wake of the draft decision being released whether they support term limits for the justices, 66% say they “strongly” or “somewhat” approve, while 21% say they “strongly” or “somewhat disapprove.”

Most Americans also back expanding the number of justices on the court from its current nine – 45% say they “strongly” or “somewhat” approve, compared to 36% who “strongly” or “somewhat” disapprove.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uNpaQ_0fSr0G6w00
25 percent of Americans surveyed say abortion should be “legal in all cases.”
Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21bUOQ_0fSr0G6w00
16 percent of Americans have no confidence in the Supreme Court.
Morning Consult + Politico
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KL0l0_0fSr0G6w00
68 percent of Democrats, 52 percent of independents, and 51 percent of Republicans said Roe v. Wade should stand.
Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Americans also overwhelmingly support the justices being bound by a code of ethics. ​Seventy-three percent “strongly” or “somewhat” approve, to 11% who ​”strongly” or “somewhat” disapprove.

The poll surveyed 1,955 registered voters and has a plus/minus 2 percentage points margin of error.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Americans#Po L Itico#Democrats#Republicans#Politico#Ap
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
New York Post

Biden’s big jobs lie is another sign he won’t right the US economy

The president sure loves repeating his empty brags on job creation. He crowed in a press release Friday about the latest jobs data that “our plans and policies have produced the strongest job creation economy in modern times.”. Fact check: Joe Biden hasn’t created a single job. Total non-farm...
POTUS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy